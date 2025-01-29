Open Extended Reactions

HoYoverse revealed Genshin Impact 5.4's release date and newest character in a recent livestream, along with the version's flagship event. Genshin Impact 5.4 goes live on Feb. 12, 2025, following the end of the current version's Lunar New Year celebrations, and introduces Yumemizuki Mizuki as a playable character.

The version, officially called Moonlight Amidst Dreams, shifts the action back to Inazuma, an in-game region heavily inspired by Japan and its shogunate period. The current story arc ended in the previous version update, and while the next chapter is several months away, HoYoverse is bringing back the Mikawa Flower Festival. It's a cultural event inspired by Japanese folklore with several time-limited mini-games and rewards on offer. The last time HoYoverse held it was in late 2022.

Mizuki is the game's 95th playable character and plays a healing role in and out of battle. HoYoverse describes her as a psychologist who specializes in healing through dreams, though she uses the power of wind to support allies in battle. Genshin Impact 5.4's returning characters include Sigewinne, another healer, and three weeks after the update goes live, the ice-aligned boxer Wriothesley and water-themed support character Furina will return. This marks the first time Wriothesley, a popular character among Genshin fans, has been available since the three-week period during which he debuted in October 2023.

Also included in Genshin Impact 5.4 is a set of quality-of-life improvements that brings it closer to HoYoverse's other high-profile games, Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. Weapon enhancement screens now have an auto-add button, which reduces how many inputs it takes to complete the improvement process, particularly for players using controllers.

Characters will also have level-up plans now, which compiles all the items players need to reach specific goals they set, while marking their locations on the in-game map as well. Previously, the character training section only showed a single item's location at a time and offered vague advice such as "needs improvement," as opposed to letting players set and see specific goals.