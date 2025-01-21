Open Extended Reactions

NetEase will be hosting Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival, a new seasonal event with a limited-time game mode, a free costume for Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord and a special crossover with Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival begins on Jan. 23, 2025, at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and is Season 1's main event. The game's previous event, Winter Celebration, ran for three weeks, though NetEase didn't specify a time period for the Spring Festival.

Clash of Dancing Lions is the event's new limited-time mode -- a 3v3 match where players use Star-Lord, Black Widow and Iron Fist's skills to move a ball into their opponent's scoring zone. It's similar to Blizzard's Lucioball event in Overwatch 2, where teams of specific characters competed to see who could reach the target score first. Playing the Dancing Lions mode and completing related objectives will unlock event-exclusive items, including a lion mane costume for Star-Lord, which replaces his usual helmet with a lion mask and long, golden hair.

Black Widow and Iron Fist also have event costumes, though these are in the in-game store and cost Marvel Rivals' special currency, which itself costs real money.

Also happening during Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival is a gallery card customization event called Fortune and Colors, where players can piece together and decorate a gallery card using special enhancements available specifically for that mode. NetEase featured a similar customization mode in the Winter Celebration, but limited it to one Jeff the Land Shark-themed card.

On Jan. 30, 2025, NetEase is adding a Spider-Man 2 bundle to Marvel Rivals in celebration of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 launching on PC the same day. The bundle, which NetEase will make available in the in-game item shop, includes the Advanced Suit 2.0 costume for Spider-Man, a nameplate and a special spray. The suit resembles the costume Peter Parker wears in the PS5 game.