EA Sports is gearing up for its NHL 25 team of the year (TOTY) awards and has announced the first round of nominees. This year's nominees list marks the first time PWHL teams are eligible for TOTY awards, following EA Sports' full inclusion of the women's league in NHL 25.

Here are the defense and goaltender nominees. EA Sports will announce nominees for the forward positions on Friday.

NHL Defense:

NHL Goaltenders:

PWHL Defense:

Erin Ambrose

Megan Keller

Ella Shelton

Renata Fast

Savannah Harmon

PWHL Goaltenders:

Kristin Campbell

Aerin Frankel

Ann-Renée Desbiens

The full set of NHL 25 TOTY nominees will include 30 players between the NHL and PWHL. The winners list narrows it to six players from each league.

As always, EA Sports plans to offer special TOTY versions of each nominee's player card in Hockey Ultimate Team. These go on sale from Jan. 22 through Jan. 24 and once EA Sports reveals the final TOTY list, players can trade in their nominee card for a winner version. These winner cards feature higher growth potential, which leads to higher overall ratings, along with exclusive art and additional upgrades.