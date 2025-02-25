Open Extended Reactions

Fans of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater have been clamoring for any news about the franchise - and Activision has finally answered their prayers ... in Call of Duty.

One of the maps introduced to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with its major Season 2 update came with an easter egg that fans quickly spotted. When playing a multiplayer match on the map Grind, players can enter a room full of skateboards. A large screen inside the room prominently displays the date March 4, 2025, below a logo in the style of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a collection from 2020 that features remastered versions of Pro Skater and Pro Skater 2. Naturally, the logo and the numbers three and four being combined on the screen is a strong hint at the upcoming announcement being Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, the long-awaited continuation of the series' remasters.

Shortly after fans found the easter egg in Call of Duty, the official website for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater started displaying a countdown ending on March 4, 2025, at 10am EST.

Tony Hawk himself commented in 2022 that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 had actually been planned to follow after the first collection, but then developer Vicarious Visions was folded into Blizzard Entertainment, putting the work on ice. The countdown site is displaying the logo of Chicago-based developer Iron Galaxy, which seems to have taken over the project since then.

Professional skater Tyshawn Jones, who appeared in the first collection, claimed earlier this year that fans would soon be able to see him in another remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game, further corroborating the other hints.