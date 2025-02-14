Pokémon GO to collaborate with MLB for select 2025 home games

Open Extended Reactions

Pokémon GO developer Niantic and Major League Baseball have announced a collaboration for all players of the mobile game who plan on attending some games throughout the 2025 season.

As a result of this partnership, all of the league's ballparks will feature club-branded Gyms and PokéStops accessible from the entire stadium. This will allow spectators to join a Raid or battle for supremacy from the comforts of their seat while they enjoy the game below. Ballparks will also feature official Routes to follow, bringing fans to corners they may not yet have seen.

In addition to these features, the collaboration will include a series of themed games that offer even more bonuses. Attendees will be able to buy special merchandise that features their respective clubs as well as the Pokémon GO brand and gain access to various in-game benefits. Among these are exclusive avatar items, Raid Battles in which trainers can catch a Pokémon with a set location background and a Timed Research with rewards.

Here's a list of the announced Pokémon GO-themed home games during the 2025 season:

Niantic also stated that additional events may be added over the coming weeks.