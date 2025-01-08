Open Extended Reactions

Capcom is hosting a second Monster Hunter Wilds beta ahead of the multiplayer game's release date. Unlike the first time, a PlayStation Plus subscription isn't required to join. The second beta is open to any user on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC via Steam, though those playing on PC will need a system that meets the game's minimum requirements.

Capcom's second Monster Hunter Wilds beta takes place across two periods -- Feb. 6-9 and Feb. 13-16. The beta begins and ends at 7 p.m. Pacific on each day, and it will support cross-platform play between PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

The test period includes a new hunt mission against Gypceros -- a giant dinosaur-like bird who first appeared in 2007's Monster Hunter Freedom Unite -- but was absent from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom's most recent entries in the franchise. Capcom also said missions and features from the first test period will return. These include Wilds' full set of character creation options for the player character and their Palico -- a cat companion and battle partner -- along with the story's tutorial hunt against the large, armored frog monster Chatacabra and an advanced difficulty hunt where players track down the bear-like Doshaguma.

Happy New Year, hunters! Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto is here to welcome you into the year of Monster Hunter Wilds, and to share news of the second Open Beta Test planned for February! The future is looking bright... pic.twitter.com/ejn6Z6MraZ — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 8, 2025

Capcom said the second beta will include additional quests, but the studio will announce those at a later date.

All missions support solo and multiplayer play, so players can team up with friends. Story progress -- including items acquired during hunts -- will not carry over to the full game, but character creation data will.

Issues present in the first beta may reappear in the second round of testing. Capcom said the Wilds development team received player feedback from the first test, but is holding bug fixes and improvements for the game's launch version.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on Feb. 28, 2025.