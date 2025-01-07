Open Extended Reactions

Sony Interactive Entertainment closed its CES 2025 keynote with a surprise trailer for season 2 of Max's "The Last of Us," and it ends with a release date tease. Max previously said The Last of Us Season 2 would air sometime in 2025, and that window has just narrowed further to April 2025.

The trailer opens with an alternate take on the first season's ending. Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever ("Dear Evan Hansen," "Last Man Standing"), walks slowly through a hospital corridor. A single red light illuminates the hallway with a shrill alarm sounding in the distance. It's an important moment that opens the second part of Naughty Dog's game and explains much of the turmoil Ellie experiences, though it's also full of spoilers for a pivotal early plot development.

The rest of the trailer cycles rapidly through multiple scenes. Abby mourns in a cemetery; a horde of Infected -- The Last of Us' term for zombies -- batters the walls of an isolated town in the snowy wilderness; and Ellie, played again by Bella Ramsey, and her love interest Dina, played by Isabela Merced ("Alien: Romulus"), share an intimate moment at a dance. Much of it is a close recreation of events in Naughty Dog's award-winning game.

"The Last of Us'" first season aired on Max in 2023 and won 58 awards, including MTV's best show and the Writers Guild of America's award for best new show. The series' air date coincided with Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1, a PlayStation 5 remaster of the original Last of Us game that launched on PlayStation 3 in 2013. Since then, Naughty Dog also released The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5, a slightly enhanced -- and more expensive -- version of the PS4 game released in 2020.