Blizzard is bringing Diablo 4's Lunar New Year event back, with double XP up for grabs and a new set of shrines that bestow special powers on whoever finds them. The event, officially called Lunar Awakening, begins on Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. PT and runs until the same time on Feb. 10. It's active for the regular campaign realm where Diablo 4's story lives and the seasonal realms that update every few months.

Shrines dot the map during Lunar Awakening, with helpful icons pointing them out for those who don't want to search alone. Activating a shrine grants the player two hours of an additional 100 percent experience points. These are intended to help level up classes or equipment quickly, particularly in the seasonal realm's high-level challenges. Lunar shrines also bestow temporary special effects on the player who activates them, ranging from increasing attack speed to granting a reflection ability that reduces incoming damage.

The full list of shrine effects is below:

Artillery Shrine: Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb

Blast Wave Shrine: Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment

Channeling Shrine: Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns

Conduit Shrine: Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes

Greed Shrine: Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the shrine is active, kills summon a Treasure Goblin

Lethal Shrine: Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing fear on surrounding monsters

Protection Shrine: Players reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with level and difficulty

Taking part in Lunar Awakening will reward players with an event currency called ancestral favor reputation. A new merchant named Ying-Yue will set up shop during the event and exchange ancestral favor reputation for 10 tiers of rewards, including Year of the Snake-themed cosmetics and a new horse called the Trag'Oul Consort.