Warhorse unveiled Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's DLC roadmap in a new trailer on Tuesday, with an estimated timeline for when each of the history game's three expansions might launch and what to expect from them. These major updates, part of the game's expansion pass, are in addition to Warhorse's plans for smaller DLC packs, including three updates planned for sometime in spring 2025.

Those free updates will add a horse racing mini-game mode; a barber shop feature with character customization options for Henry, the protagonist; and hardcore mode. The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance's hardcore mode made a set of alterations to important features that disabled auto-saving, increased prices for important items, forced two negative character traits onto Henry at the start, and made survival generally more difficult by increasing combat difficulty and removing health and stamina bars.

The first expansion, Brushes with Death, releases in summer 2025 and sees Henry pair up with a mysterious artist who's trying to escape his past. Autumn 2025 sees the launch of Legacy of the Forge, a side story where Henry rebuilds the smithy at Kuttenburg and becomes a master smith. The final update planned for 2025 will launch sometime in winter. It's called Mysteria Ecclesia and follows Henry's efforts to stop an illness from spreading through Sedletz Monastery and beyond.

Warhorse released three expansions and several smaller updates for the first Kingdom Come, including a village building mode that unlocked new shops and a retelling of the main story from the perspective of Henry's love interest and local miller, Theresa. However, the studio hasn't announced plans for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's DLC beyond these updates.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on Feb. 4, 2025.