EA Sports announced its final batch of Madden 25 ratings adjustments as the NFL season enters its 18th and final week and with the 2024-25 playoffs sitting just over the horizon. The final ratings show incremental improvements for close to a dozen players, but what stands out is how these ratings changed across the season.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen inched closer to the top with overall ratings of 98 in the Week 18 update. Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph ended the regular season with an 89 OVR, an increase of 12 points from the beginning of the season.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams saw a similarly remarkable increase, with his rating jumping six points in just two weeks.

The full list of Madden 25's Week 18 ratings adjustments is below, showing what's changed in the two weeks since EA last updated its ratings.

Josh Allen: 98 OVR (+1)

Saquon Barkley: 98 OVR (+1)

Christian Gonzalez: 89 OVR (+1)

Garrett Williams: 80 OVR (+6)

Cooper DeJean: 81 OVR (+2)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 86 OVR (+2)

Kyle Hamilton: 91 OVR (+1)

Kerby Joseph: 89 OVR (+2)

Quantifying a football player's on-field performance is hardly a precise science, nor is it likely to result in an accurate reflection. EA Sports always overhauls its data before the start of a new season, so expect these numbers to change once more in the months following Super Bowl LIX.