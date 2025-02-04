Open Extended Reactions

HB Studios and 2K Games announced a new, free PGA Tour 2K25 demo ahead of the sports game's early access launch on Feb. 21. The demo, officially called PGA Tour 2K25 First Look, is available now for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Progress made during the demo -- including MyPlayer character development -- will carry over to the full game at launch.

PGA Tour 2K25's demo includes four main features: character customization, local matches, training and quests. The MyPlayer customization component lets players create up to three builds for a chance to experiment with playstyles. The demo caps how much progress they can actually make, though, as any MyPlayer build can only grow from a 65 overall rating to a 70. That cap will not be present in the full game.

Players can also customize their avatar's hair, body type, stats, clothing and player archetype.

Local match includes portions of two courses -- the back nine at TPC Scottsdale and WM Phoenix Open -- though several additional courses are playable in the full game. Some of those are TPC Sawgrass' The Players Stadium course and the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and HB Studios will add The Old Course at St. Andrews and more in the game's second season. The full game also features a design mode where players can build their own courses.

The demo's training mode comes with every lesson and training area present in the full game. HB Studio also said the demo has a "quests" feature to help with "player onboarding and skill development." The demo announcement said little else about what those quests are, but 2K's other sports games often use them as targeted training objectives, as opposed to training mode's broader lessons, to help players learn the basics and grow more confident in their skills.

PGA Tour 2K25's early access is only available to those who purchase the game's legend edition, which costs $119.99. For everyone who purchases PGA Tour 2K25's standard edition, which costs $69.99, the release date is Feb. 28, 2025.