Infold announced its plans for Infinity Nikki update 1.2, including Lunar New Year celebrations and adding nine free outfits to the open-world game over time. Infinity Nikki 1.2, officially called Firework Festival, goes live on Jan. 23, and adds a new island chain to explore with a fresh line of story quests.

The version's New Bloom Festival and its Fireworks Season events run from Jan. 23 -- Feb. 25, though the new Firework Isles location is a permanent addition. Infold made exploration a part of Infinity Nikki's latest story expansion, and the island chain has three major areas to explore -- Songbreeze Highlands, a location designed for taking photos; Crescent Shoal, a beach area with a large cave complex to explore; and Camp Kaboom, which is the main island's social hub. Firework Isles is also home to a new boss: The Dark Bouquet, which makes its initial appearance at the end of the Glowing Fireworks storyline and will remain a permanent enemy to challenge from then on.

Infinity Nikki's 1.2 update adds two new limited-time outfits. Stardust Flair is an ensemble in the "elegant" category and comes with a bonus ability that lets Nikki use sparklers and set off fireworks -- a bonus ability similar to the bubble wands scattered around certain areas. The second outfit is Dance Till Dawn -- a party-themed outfit under the "fresh" category that adds balloons and confetti to Nikki's glide ability. These extra flourishes only appear in the Firework Isles and Stonewoods locations.

Completing events and quests will reward players with in-game currency, 20 free pulls on the limited-time outfit banners and two free outfits. Infold also announced plans to gift players nine free outfits across Infinity Nikki's next three versions, including three when the 1.2 update goes live. One outfit is claimable each day after the event begins on Jan. 23, 2025. Here are the collections on offer:

Radiant Night

Sunlit Grasspom

Pink Bunny

Infold is making Radiant Night claimable twice, meaning players get a full color variant for free as well.

Infold added that, in celebration of over 20 million people downloading Infinity Nikki worldwide, it's releasing the first volume of Infinity Nikki's soundtrack on streaming platforms under its music label FoldEcho. The album has no release date yet.