After months without updates, 2K and HB Studios finally announced the release date for PGA Tour 2K25 and revealed the cover star for the standard and deluxe editions.

2K's latest golf game will launch on Feb. 21, 2025, in early access ahead of a full release on Feb. 28, 2025. Early access is only available to those who purchase the game's legend edition, which costs $119.99, compared to the standard edition's $69.99 price, and includes a selection of cosmetic DLC, fittings and a GT4 driver.

Tiger Woods will once again appear on PGA Tour 2K's cover, following his 2023 appearance in a Game of Thrones-like chair made of golf clubs. PGA Tour 2K25's cover is tamer and features watercolor-style illustrations of the award-winning legendary golfer teeing off and eyeing the green, alongside Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick.

"Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors," Woods said in a news statement. "In PGA TOUR 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPlayers, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me."

PGA Tour 2K25 launches with 29 licensed courses, including TPC Sawgrass' The Players Stadium course and the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, with additions such as The Old Course at St. Andrews planned for the game's second season. The launch roster features 11 pros, including Woods, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson. 2K said more players will join in future updates.

"We are beyond thrilled to showcase the best golfer of all time in Tiger, alongside two of today's top golfers on the Tour with Matt and Max," Dennis Ceccarelli, 2K's senior vice president of sports said. "The development team at HB Studios delivered an innovative experience for casual and hardcore golf fans alike, featuring new archetypes, iconic major tournaments including the 'Home of Golf' with St. Andrews, and so much more."

Course designer mode returns, featuring new tools and surfaces to work with. HB Studios also promises improved ball flight and roll physics, along with additional shot types and more character creation options in PGA Tour 2K25's MyCareer mode.