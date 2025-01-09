Open Extended Reactions

Ubisoft announced another Assassin's Creed Shadows delay, pushing the upcoming stealth game to March 20, 2025, as the company seeks new ways to generate revenue. Ubisoft previously delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows from November 2024 to February 2025 to give the development team time to polish the game and fix as many bugs as possible.

The new delay comes as Ubisoft strives to generate as much revenue as possible at launch and a few days after Ubisoft provided an in-depth look at Assassin's Creed Shadows' parkour.

"As part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin's Creed Shadows," Ubisoft said in a statement. "This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin's Creed community."

The goal is part of Ubisoft's broader effort to decrease costs and find new revenue streams after years of financial hardship, including failed investments in the NFT space and the underwhelming performance of XDefiant. Ubisoft launched XDefiant in May 2024 and announced its closure in December 2024 after the game failed to meet the company's expectations.

Company CEO Yves Guillemot said Ubisoft appointed a panel of advisors to find "transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders," and did not rule out the possibility of selling Ubisoft or parts of it to a third party. In 2024, a Bloomberg report said sources familiar with Ubisoft's plans believed Tencent may make a bid to buy the company. Guillemot said in Thursday's statement that Ubisoft would inform the market in accordance with regulations "if and once a transaction materializes."