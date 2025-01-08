Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the spotlight player for NBA 2K25 Season 4, which begins on Jan. 10, 2K Entertainment and Visual Concepts announced in a new Courtside Report post. Visual Concepts previously themed a season's cosmetics around the cover athlete's signature style, but this time, the studio is celebrating Gilgeous-Alexander's performance in the current season and his status as a two-time All-Star ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025.

NBA 2K25 Season 4 adds over a dozen new cosmetics to unlock as players increase their MyCareer level, including the Phoenix Suns' gorilla mascot, a banana man costume and a varsity jacket. Some rewards, such as the Drift Trike and Cap Breaker are available only in NBA 2K25's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The new season also introduces several new MyTeam cards designed to improve NBA 2K25's roster depth. The headline additions are:

Anthony Edwards Evolution Card -- Complete challenges as Edwards to increase the card's level

Diamond Cole Anthony -- Obtained after reaching level 10

Diamond James Jones -- Obtained after reaching level 20

Pink Diamond Clint Capela -- Obtained after reaching level 30

Galaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel -- Obtained after reaching level 37

Dark Matter Dwyane Wade -- Obtained after reaching level 40

The reward list includes Hall of Fame badges and high-ranking card packs between these milestones, and new to this season is the chance to earn Diamond-ranked cards outside the season pass. Completing all 33 games in the new NBA Journeys Domination mode earns players six Diamond cards and a level 99 Galaxy Opal Bill Walton card. The Diamond players are:

The W Online, NBA 2K25's women's league, is also adding a Lauren Jackson coach card as its flagship season reward.