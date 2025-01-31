Open Extended Reactions

Following EA's announcement of NHL 25's Team of the Year nominees, the publisher has announced the final 12 winners from the NHL and PWHL. The TOTY winners list includes six offensive players and six defensive players from more than 20 nominees.

Here are the NHL 25's TOTY winners for offense:

The defensive winners from both leagues are:

All winning athletes will receive their in-game TOTY winner gear sets, as is tradition in EA Sports' NHL franchise. Their HUT winner cards have higher growth potential than the nominee versions, so EA advises not to hang on to them. Winner versions also have six times the trade value when used in winner trade sets.

Those who log into NHL 25's HUT during the TOTY celebration event will get a free TOTY login pack each day the event lasts. The packs are redeemable in the in-game store.

The 4-Nations Face-Off event is also live now, coinciding with the real-world event. Players can choose their preferred teams and work with others during NHL 25's 4-Nations Face-Off to earn bonus experience points and unique rewards.