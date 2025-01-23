Open Extended Reactions

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 is just around the corner, and Activision highlighted everything planned for it in a new blog post. Black Ops 6 Season 2 goes live on Jan. 28, 2025, and introduces three new multiplayer maps, two permanent game modes, and a set of limited-time Valentine's Day modes.

Bounty, the first map created just for Black Ops, sees teams of six players face off in a crime lord's ritzy skyscraper complete with a penthouse apartment, lounge, nightclub, and an unfinished construction area at the bottom. Dealership is another brand-new map for two teams of six. It's a car dealership catering to high-end clients and the local black market alike, with matches playing out across the showroom floor, in the garage, and throughout the admin area. The third map Activision will add at launch is Lifeline, a smaller arena set on a luxury boat.

Activision will add two more maps as Black Ops 6 Season 2 progresses -- another small map named Bullet, which is, fittingly, a bullet train, and Grind, a skate park remastered from its first appearance in Black Ops 2.

Season 2 will also debut the Overdrive multiplayer mode, which awards points based on the complexity of a winning shot or elimination. Melee attacks, for example, are worth more than long-distance attacks with a rifle. Players who earn enough points unlock overdrive abilities, which grant them perks such as better accuracy and faster movement speed. Activision is also bringing back Call of Duty's classic Gun Game mode, which sees players cycle through shared sets of weapons as the match progresses.

Black Ops 6 Season 2's Valentine's Day modes are Third Wheel and Couples Dance Off, which will go live after the season's launch. Third Wheel is a variation of 3v3 matches, while Couples Dance Off features a handful of 2v2 modes, including deathmatch and faceoff.

In addition to three new perks planned for an unspecified point after the season's launch, Activision also outlined a few quality-of-life improvements. These include making it easier to track ongoing challenges in a match and letting players create customized interface designs for regular multiplayer and zombies matches.