Sony Interactive Entertainment announced plans to remove controversial PlayStation Network requirements when playing some of the company's newer games on PC. Previously, Sony required anyone playing its first-party games on PC, including The Last of Us Part 1, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man, to sign in using a PlayStation Network account. The service isn't available in every country, though, which barred thousands of people from playing, even after they bought the game on Steam.

Asad Qizilbash, Sony's SVP of publishing in its studio business group, made the announcement in a PlayStation Blog post and said that, for now, the decision applies only to a handful of games.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

God of War: Ragnarok

Qizilbash didn't say whether Sony plans to expand to its other games on PC, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Ghost of Tsushima. However, he did say that Sony's first-party studios plan to offer incentives for players who still choose to link their Steam and PSN accounts. Signing in with a PSN account will let players manage their friends on both networks and share trophy data between platforms. They'll also get a few special, game-specific benefits.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Early unlocks for Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and Miles Morales 2099 Suit

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: 50 points toward unlocking bonus features and Jordan's jacket -- from Naughty Dog's upcoming game Intergalactic -- for Ellie

God of War Ragnarok: Unlocks Kratos' Armor of the Black Bear set at the first Lost Items chest, a set normally available only in New Game Plus. Will also receive 250 XP and 500 silver

Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered: Unlocks the Nora Valiant outfit

Qizilbash said each game's studio is working on plans for additional incentives that they will announce at a later date.