The LA Clippers and P.J. Tucker mutually agreed that the veteran won't be with the team for the time being while they work to find him a different situation.

"P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there's more he wants to accomplish," the Clippers said in a statement Sunday. "We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward."

Tucker picked up his $11.5 million player option for this season, the final year of a three-year, $33 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022.

The Clippers acquired Tucker, 39, from the Sixers in the James Harden trade early last season. He played sparingly in LA, appearing in only 28 games while averaging 1.6 points.