Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will be out indefinitely due to a Grade 3 left toe sprain and will receive additional opinions, the team announced Monday.

DiVincenzo, a 6-foot-4 guard in his seventh season out of Villanova, had missed the past two games with the injury.

"It's indefinite at this stage," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said before Monday's game against Memphis. "We're still waiting to gather more information, and what the procedure will be."

DiVincenzo's foot has been placed in a boot, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. He was averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and 42% shooting on 3s as a starter in the past six games.

DiVincenzo, who came to Minnesota in June as part of the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, recently moved into the starting lineup and scored a season-high 28 points Wednesday in a 116-115 loss to Golden State.

Overall, DiVincenzo is averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.