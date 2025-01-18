Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Lonzo Ball said the matchups against his brother, LaMelo Ball, were always a treat, but especially Friday night's game, which ended up as a 125-123 victory for the Charlotte Hornets, because it was the first time the two have shared an NBA court since Nov. 29, 2021.

Not only was it the first time in 1,145 days they have matched up against each other, but they also had their middle brother, LiAngelo, sitting in the stands, fresh off signing his new record deal.

"It would've been a lot better if we won," Lonzo said with a laugh after the Bulls' loss. "Playing him, it's definitely bigger than most games for me, just because he is my little brother, man, and I grew up playing with him my whole life."

The gap between matchups comes as both Ball brothers have dealt with injuries over the past few seasons. LaMelo has not played more than 36 games in either of the past two seasons and sat out the first two meetings between the teams this season. But he has played the Bulls four times since that 2021 game, but Lonzo sat out 2½ years because of multiple knee injuries before returning this season.

"The journey was amazing too," LaMelo said about his brother's return. "The whole family, it's always amazing whenever I see both my brothers. Great times."

Lonzo finished with 6 points on 2-of-6 shooting with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and he was a part of the closing lineup for Chicago that came charging back in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte jumped out to a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but the Bulls stormed back with a 14-3 run, before falling short down the stretch. The Bulls have lost four consecutive games.

LaMelo led the Hornets with 26 points and nine assists.

"To see the growth has been amazing," Lonzo said about his brother.

Both teams had an off day Thursday, which allowed the three Ball brothers to have dinner in Chicago before Lonzo and LaMelo took the court. It's a moment Lonzo said he cherished, considering how each brother was enjoying his own measure of success at the moment. LiAngelo produced the first hit rap single of 2025.

"He's big time right now," Lonzo said with a laugh. "Those rappers are a little different, man."

LaMelo is leading the league in All-Star voting for guards. And Lonzo is playing significant minutes down the stretch for Chicago after sitting out nearly three years and undergoing an unprecedented cartilage replacement surgery.

"We do what we always do when we see each other, just kicking at the crib, man," Lonzo said. "We kids again, to be honest. Pulled up, I had a chef cook for us, got some good food and just chilled all night."

Then, there was plenty of time for competition and trash talk both during and after Friday's game.

As the two met after the final buzzer, Lonzo reminded LaMelo that they were now tied in their matchups against each other. LaMelo disagreed.

"Our record is 2-2, so I mean he can't be too happy about that," Lonzo said. "But to him, it's 3-1 his way. I don't know how that guy thinks sometimes."