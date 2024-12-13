Open Extended Reactions

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is currently the odds-on favorite to take home his third trophy. A pair of Western Conference stars follow next in line, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, before Eastern Conference stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum round out the top five.

Former MVP award winners Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and James Harden make the list as long shots, while Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, and Jalen Brunson look to take home their first MVP win.

Check back here regularly to see how the award race changes as the NBA season rolls along. Watch the NBA every week on ESPN and ABC.

Resources: It's not too late to play fantasy basketball | Daily Lines | Basketball Power Index | NBA Cup | Where to watch