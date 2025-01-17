Take a look at Jack Del Rio's history of coaching in the NFL as he moves to be head coach of the Paris Musketeers. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio has been named the head coach of the Paris Musketeers of the European League of Football.

Del Rio, 61, went 93-94 in 12 seasons as an NFL head coach and made two postseason appearances with the Jags and one with the Raiders.

His last NFL job was as defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders from 2020 to '23. He previously held coordinator roles with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

Del Rio's move to Paris comes after a brief tenure as a senior assistant for the Wisconsin Badgers. Hired in August 2024, he resigned from the position in November after he was arrested following a car crash in Madison, Wisconsin, and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Paris Musketeers are part of the 17-team European League of Football, which played its inaugural season in 2021. The league runs from May until September and features teams from Austria, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain and Switzerland.

Paris went 10-2 last season before losing in the playoff semifinals. The Musketeers' former head coach, American Marc Mattioli, stepped down and is now the defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State.