Like everyone else who follows the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is waiting for the team to fill its head coach and general manager vacancies. His future likely depends on the outcomes.

Rodgers, in his first public comments since the Jets' season ended, told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday that he briefly discussed his future in exit meetings with team ownership. He made it sound like the incoming leadership tandem, not owner Woody Johnson, will determine whether he's back in 2025.

"I think everybody understands that it's going to come down to a GM and a coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it's not in the cards," said Rodgers, whose relationship with Johnson has appeared strained at times.

In their far-reaching searches, the Jets have interviewed and requested interviews with no fewer than 33 candidates for both positions.

On Thursday, they spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, the 11th and 12th known candidates to interview for the head-coaching position.

On Friday, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are expected to be interviewed, according to sources. By rule, all interviews must be held virtually. On Monday, the Jets can start in-person interviews with coaches whose seasons are over.

Their GM search, which kicked off one month ago, has included interviews with 15 candidates. They're expected to pare the field for a second round of interviews. In theory, they could make a hire by early next week, which would allow the new GM to participate in the next round of coaching interviews.

Smith and Flores are among six candidates with previous full-time NFL head-coaching experience. The others are Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The Jets are looking to replace coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, both of whom were fired during the 5-12 season.

Priority No. 1 for the new regime will be determining whether to move on with Rodgers, 41, who reiterated he's still mulling retirement. Coming off Achilles surgery, Rodgers started every game and passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Rodgers described two exit meetings -- one with Johnson, the other with team vice chairman Christopher Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai. Speaking of the latter meeting, Rodgers said he made "constructive" suggestions regarding team operations, everything from travel to cafeteria food.

"I was impressed to see that the meeting with Christopher and Hymie was a lot about that," Rodgers said. "The meeting [with] Woody was more about team future, different things."

Rodgers also gave a shoutout to his former Green Bay Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, who is looking for a job after his Dallas Cowboys contract expired. "Hell of a ball coach," he said. "What he did this year with the amount of injuries that they had, I thought was amazing."

The Jets haven't requested an interview with McCarthy, who already has spoken to the Chicago Bears and is also expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints.

On the McAfee show, Rodgers also spoke about the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Rodgers, who owns a home in Malibu, California, said his house is unscathed, but he has friends who weren't as lucky. He said the emotional impact of the disaster won't influence his perspective on his retirement decision.

"Listen, I've sat in a hole in the ground in Nowheresville, Oregon, and I've sat in numerous ayahuasca ceremony circles," Rodgers said. "So, I've done a lot of contemplating in my time and gotten some good perspective adjustments over the years. This is nothing that changes my perspective other than it's heartbreaking."