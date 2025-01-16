Who will score a touchdown this week? Whether you intend to make an anytime TD bet, are setting a daily fantasy sports lineup or simply enjoy peering into a crystal ball, we have a prediction for you.
Here are the top 20 predicted scorers for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. For the latest odds on these and all other player props, go to ESPN BET.
Saturday fired up for physicality between Bills and Ravens
Jeff Saturday says it won't be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson who decide Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Ravens.