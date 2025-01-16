        <
        >

          Top 20 predicted anytime TD scorers in NFL divisional round

          Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs has +200 odds to score a touchdown on Saturday. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
          • Mike Clay, ESPN Senior WriterJan 16, 2025, 04:38 PM
            Close
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
            Follow on X

          Who will score a touchdown this week? Whether you intend to make an anytime TD bet, are setting a daily fantasy sports lineup or simply enjoy peering into a crystal ball, we have a prediction for you.

          Here are the top 20 predicted scorers for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. For the latest odds on these and all other player props, go to ESPN BET.

          play
          1:57
          Saturday fired up for physicality between Bills and Ravens

          Jeff Saturday says it won't be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson who decide Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Ravens.