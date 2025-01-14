Open Extended Reactions

The wild-card round from the NFL playoffs is complete, and the divisional round matchups are officially set. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the Buffalo Bills next weekend, while the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans. The NFC matchups were locked Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams will go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles while the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders.

To look ahead at those matchups, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick out one thing we learned about the teams they cover during the wild-card round. (For the Chiefs and the Lions, who didn't play this week, we asked Adam Teicher and Eric Woodyard to provide an injury update.) Seth Walder also explored how each team can win to advance to the conference championship games, and we also provided projections from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) and opening lines from ESPN BET.

Let's start with the No. 1-seeded Chiefs' meeting with the Texans.

AFC

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)

FPI projection: KC, 62.7%

Opening line: KC -8 (42.5)

Matchup background: The Chiefs and Texans faced off in Week 16, with Kansas City winning 27-19. The last playoff meeting between these two franchises was in the 2019 wild-card round, when the Chiefs erased a 24-0 second-quarter deficit to storm past Houston 51-31. Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl that season. -- ESPN

Stat to know: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 6-0 in the divisional round, the most wins without a loss in any playoff round in NFL history. -- ESPN Research

Chiefs injury update: The Chiefs should have all of their starters and key role players on their active roster available for the divisional round. That includes defensive tackle Chris Jones, who hasn't played since Week 15 because of a strained calf muscle. Running back Isiah Pacheco and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor have also recently missed time because of injuries but should be ready to roll. Starting cornerback Jaylen Watson, who has been on injured reserve since breaking an ankle in Week 7 against the 49ers, has also been practicing and could be activated. -- Adam Teicher

What we learned about the Texans in the wild-card round: After an up-and-down regular season, the Texans got stellar contributions from all three phases in their 32-12 win over the Chargers. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 282 yards and running back Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown. The defense intercepted Justin Herbert four times, leading to the third-worst QBR of his career as a starter (13.0). Cornerback D'Angelo Ross also blocked a punt and returned a blocked extra-point attempt for a score. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Why the Chiefs will win: Well, the biggest reason the Chiefs will win is that they're playing the Texans. Houston, despite advancing to the divisional round, has not been a consistently effective offensive team since losing Stefon Diggs (knee) in Week 8. From Week 9 on, the Texans rank 27th in EPA (expected points added) per play on offense -- including negative EPA per play on dropbacks and designed runs against the Chargers.

Of course, the Chiefs bring more than their fair share of strengths, too, starting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes but not ending with him. Earlier this season, one could make the argument the Chiefs were short on playmaking receivers. But today it's a different story: Kansas City traded for DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown returned from injury and Xavier Worthy has shown growth late in the season. Plus, it's at least possible tight end Travis Kelce has simply been saving his strength for the postseason. Add that offense to a defense that still boasts elite talents in Jones and Trent McDuffie, and Kansas City is a formidable opponent for any playoff team, let alone the Texans. -- Walder

Why the Texans will win: Their pass rush. As ugly as the Texans' offense was for most of the season -- and frankly, it wasn't great in their win over the Chargers -- their pass rush always gives them a chance. Danielle Hunter led the NFL with a 26% pass rush win rate in the regular season, and he and Will Anderson Jr. were both over 25% in that category Saturday. (Denico Autry was at 21% and delivered a sack, too.) Those edge rushers against the Chiefs' tackles represents one category in which the Texans -- who are deserved underdogs -- will have a clear advantage over Kansas City.

The back end of the defense matters, too. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had a great regular season and snagged two picks against Los Angeles. And don't sleep on CB Kamari Lassiter, who didn't allow a single reception as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats, and also had a pick. -- Walder

When: ​Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount)

FPI projection: BUF, 50.3%

Opening line: BUF -1 (51.5)

Matchup background: The Ravens and Bills faced off in Week 4, with Baltimore handing Buffalo a 35-10 loss -- the third-worst margin of loss in quarterback Josh Allen's career. Lamar Jackson and Allen have played each other only once in the playoffs, and Allen holds the advantage. Buffalo beat Baltimore 17-3 in the 2020 divisional round. -- ESPN

Stat to know: The Bills (30.9) and Ravens (30.5) averaged over 30 points per game during the regular season. This will be the seventh matchup in NFL postseason history between two teams that averaged at least 30 PPG during the regular season. -- ESPN Research

What we learned about the Bills in the wild-card round: This team might not have peaked yet. Coming into the game against the Broncos, cornerback Rasul Douglas said the Bills still had not played their best, and Saturday's win suggested he might be right. Buffalo scored 31 unanswered points, and the defense limited the Broncos to 2-of-9 on third down despite not forcing a takeaway, one of the unit's strengths. But the Bills will look to avoid another slow start. -- Alaina Getzenberg

What we learned about the Ravens in the wild-card round: Jackson has proved he can have early postseason success. In winning his past three playoff openers, he has recorded a QBR over 80, completed 70% of his pass attempts and thrown four touchdown passes to one interception. The challenge for Jackson has been the encore. In each of the past two playoffs, he has followed up a victory with a loss, producing a 44 QBR, 56% completion rate and one touchdown throw to two interceptions. -- Jamison Hensley

Why the Bills will win: Josh Allen. Forgive the obvious answer here, but it's just the reality. It's fourth-and-short? Allen can deliver with his legs and barrel through a defense for a conversion. Third-and-long? He can unleash an absurd pass like his outrageous touchdown throw to Ty Johnson in the wild-card round (which actually came on fourth-and-1, but you get the idea). And he does all that while being the best in the NFL at limiting mistakes. He had the lowest sack rate (2.6%) and ranked second in turnover rate (1.2%) through the regular season.

And the fact that he plays behind an offensive line that ranked third in pass block win rate in the regular season -- and allowed only two sacks against a great Denver defense -- certainly helps. As does the support Allen receives from his running backs. No team generated more EPA on running back targets than Buffalo.

The Ravens could be without top wide receiver Zay Flowers (knee) again, and that's certainly a point in Buffalo's favor if so. Though Baltimore has shown it is capable of winning on the ground, the Bills' defense was better against the run in the regular season (eighth in EPA per play against designed runs) than the pass (20th against dropbacks). They did struggle against scrambles, which will be an issue facing Jackson. So the Bills are likely going to need plenty of points to beat Baltimore -- with or without Flowers. -- Walder

Why the Ravens will win: Their running attack borders on unstoppable. Baltimore showed it won't hold back from using Jackson's legs in the postseason -- he ran 14 times in the Ravens' win over the Steelers (kneels excluded) -- and the combination of him and running back Derrick Henry makes life brutal for defenses. Read plays in the wild-card round were incredibly effective, as Steelers defenders were forced to account for both Jackson and Henry, resulting in fewer players in the path of the actual ball carrier.

To beat the Bills, however, it will require a solid effort on both sides of the ball. Fortunately, that's no longer an issue for the Ravens. Since they moved Kyle Hamilton back to primarily deep safety in Week 11, Baltimore ranks first in EPA allowed per play on defense, postseason included. -- Walder

NFC

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

FPI projection: DET, 73.0%

Opening line: DET -8.5 (54.5)

Matchup background: The Lions and Commanders last faced off in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Quarterback Jared Goff helped Detroit earn a 36-27 win by throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns. The last time Washington and Detroit met in the postseason was on Jan. 8, 2000 -- before Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was born. Washington took that one 27-13. - ESPN

Stat to know: Daniels will face the Lions, who went 15-2 this season, tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the NFL. This will be the sixth time in the Super Bowl era that a rookie QB will face a team that had at least a share of the best record in the league. Only one of the previous five rookies won: Joe Flacco and the Ravens in 2008 against the 13-3 Tennessee Titans. -- ESPN Research

Lions injury update: The Lions are expecting running back David Montgomery (knee), who missed the past three games, to return for the divisional round. Guard Kevin Zeitler (hamstring) and cornerback Terrion Arnold (foot) were both injured in their Week 18 home win over the Vikings, and Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he couldn't guarantee that either will be playing. However, Campbell acknowledged, "It's much better than it appeared to be when the injuries happened. So, it's positive news." -- Eric Woodyard

What we learned about the Commanders in the wild-card round: Washington will be a tough out in the postseason because it has a young quarterback in Daniels who does not cave to pressure. Daniels has delivered all season in leading five game-winning drives. His poise and playmaking ability will scare any defense. Another key for Washington on Sunday was its defense, which limited Tampa Bay to 284 total yards and only 101 on the ground -- 36 fewer than its average allowed. That must continue. -- John Keim