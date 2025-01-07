Jahmyr Gibbs goes off for four touchdowns as the Lions handle the Vikings in Week 18 to win the NFC North and earn the conference 1-seed. (1:27)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said he expects running back David Montgomery to be ready for the NFC divisional round.

"I do," Campbell said Tuesday, when asked whether he expected Montgomery to return.

Montgomery suffered an MCL injury during the Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills and has been sidelined for the past three games.

Initially his knee injury was feared to be season-ending, but he received three medical opinions before choosing rehab over surgery with the optimism of a playoff return.

Without Montgomery, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has stepped up in the lead role as the Lions closed the regular season on a three-game win streak.

On Sunday night, the Lions clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history, as well as back-to-back NFC North championships, with a 31-9 victory over Minnesota. Gibbs also finished with a career-best four touchdowns against the Vikings to end with a league-leading 20 scrimmage touchdowns.

With that victory, Detroit also earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Montgomery is Detroit's second-leading rusher with 775 yards and 12 touchdowns, behind Gibbs, who has 1,412 rushing yards.