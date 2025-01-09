Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky debate on their confidence levels in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens heading into the playoffs. (1:49)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers was ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Thursday's practice.

Flowers, who is the Ravens' leading receiver, injured his right knee in Saturday's regular-season finale. He did not practice all week.

"We'll see how it looks next week," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said it would be a group effort to absorb the loss of Flowers.

Last week, Flowers became the first Ravens player to reach the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver. He leads the Ravens with 74 receptions and 1,059 receiving yards and also has four touchdown catches.