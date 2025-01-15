Jeff Saturday says it won't be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson who decide Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Ravens. (1:57)

The Ravens' surprising waiver claim for journeyman Diontae Johnson could result in an additional draft pick for Baltimore.

Johnson, who was waived by Baltimore earlier this season, was claimed by the Ravens one day after the wide receiver was waived by the Houston Texans, it was announced Wednesday.

Johnson won't officially move to the Ravens until Feb. 10 -- the day after the Super Bowl. He qualifies as an unrestricted free agent. By claiming him, the Ravens will have a chance at earning a compensatory selection for the 2026 draft depending on the contract Johnson signs in free agency.

The Ravens have been the best in the NFL in accumulating compensatory picks, earning a league-high 56 of them since the system began in 1994. Baltimore has used comp picks to select fullback Kyle Juszczyk, punter Sam Koch and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Johnson was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, and sources told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime that Johnson had asked for his release. The receiver was visibly upset as he sat fully dressed as his locker after the Texans' wild-card playoff victory against the Chargers. Johnson played only 15 out of the Texans' 70 offensive snaps and received one target, which he caught for 12 yards.

"Unfortunately, with Diontae, it didn't work out," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday. "We're on to the Chiefs."

Johnson had three catches for 24 yards in two games with Houston after the Texans claimed him off waivers from the Ravens on Dec. 23. Baltimore had moved on from the receiver after he refused to enter a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1.

Before the Ravens waived Johnson, they suspended him one game for his refusal to play against the Eagles. Baltimore had acquired him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, but he played only 39 snaps for the team, catching one pass for 6 yards.

The Panthers acquired Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season. He had 30 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina when he left for the Ravens.

The Steelers drafted Johnson in the third round of the 2019 draft, and he had 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in Pittsburgh. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 with his lone 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdown receptions in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final year.

