Star Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons expressed his disappointment with head coach Mike McCarthy's departure from the franchise, calling the development "devastating" Tuesday.

"I'm obviously very sad because of the relationships we had with Coach McCarthy and everything he's done for our program," Parsons said on "The Edge" podcast. "Three straight 12-5 seasons, playoff appearances and obviously an unfortunate year due to injuries. ... It is devastating. Coach Mike is a great father, great coach. One of the most winningest coaches. He's always been good to us as a unit, coaches, players. Losing a great coach like Mike hurts."

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways Monday, with the sides never reaching the point of negotiating a new deal, ending his five-season run as the team's head coach. McCarthy had a 49-35 record with the Cowboys, including 7-10 this season, which was marred by injuries. However, he went 1-3 in the postseason, including home flops in the wild-card round against the San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Green Bay Packers (2023).

"It's going to be a very interesting offseason. It's going to be very interesting due to the free agents, coaching," Parsons said. "It's going to be a complete reset. So, it's going to be a very interesting and challenging offseason."

However, Parsons said he trusts Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones in finding the team's next head coach. Jones already has spoken with former Cowboys star cornerback and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, doing so Monday night, and those talks are expected to continue, a source told ESPN.

"But listen, I already know ... I trust my owner, I trust our GM, I trust [vice president of player personnel] Will McClay that we're going to make the right decisions when it comes to coaching," Parsons said.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also weighed in on McCarthy's exit, telling DLLS Sports in a text message Monday night that he was "bummed, because we built some things. But I guess they couldn't reach an agreement. SMH."

McCarthy is expected to interview with the Chicago Bears for their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday, multiple sources told ESPN. He is also expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints.