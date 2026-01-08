Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson said Monday that he fully intends to play next season. In preparation for free agency, he also recently switched to Athletes First superagent David Mulugheta, according to NFLPA records.

Wilson had worked with longtime agent Mark Rodgers since entering the league in 2012. He is set to become a free agent in March.

Mulugheta represents several high-profile pass-throwers including Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and the New York Jets' Justin Fields, among a host of other top players around the league.

The 37-year-old Wilson said this week that he couldn't envision any scenario in which he didn't play despite making a career-low three starts and spending a majority of the season as the Giants' third-string quarterback.

"Yeah, I'm not blinking," Wilson said on Monday. "I know what I'm capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas. I want to do that again and just be ready to rock and roll and be as healthy as possible and be able to play ball."

Wilson's final stat line was 69-of-119 passing for 831 yards with three touchdown passes and three interceptions. New York lost all three games with him as the starter.

Out of nowhere, Wilson mentioned this week during locker cleanout that his performance was hampered by a hamstring injury he suffered before the Week 2 game against the Cowboys in which he threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

"I played that game ... I tore my hamstring on Friday in practice, the last play of practice," Wilson said. "I had a Grade 2. I couldn't tell anybody. I had to go and play on it. Just because I knew the circumstances. I had to play on it no matter what. I ended up going to the Dallas Mavericks facility, training, and kept it quiet. Tried to get treatment. Just knowing I probably couldn't run from the goal line to the 10-yard line if I wanted to. Just felt I had to play this game."

Wilson said he's 100 percent now and is willing to bet on himself. He insists there is plenty left in his body and he can still throw the ball 70-plus yards and run around and make plays. The work and grind also remain enjoyable, he said.

Russell Wilson threw for 831 yards and three touchdowns for the Giants in 2025. Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"My hope is just to have the ball in my hands and help a team win," said Wilson, who's open to a starting role or one as a backup. "Try to do everything I can to help an organization get to the finish line. That is my focus.

"My love for the game and what I know I'm capable of when I'm healthy and can move the way I know I can move and do all that stuff, I know what I'm capable of. I'm just excited. Focusing on the next several weeks. I have my game plan together, know what I'm going to do to get ready and mentally train, physically train and all those things. I got great confidence."

It seems unlikely that Wilson will be back with the Giants. He's set to become a free agent for the second straight year.

The plan has been for the Giants to move forward with Jaxson Dart as the starter with Jameis Winston as his backup next season. Winston is signed through the 2026 season.

So, Wilson will look for another opportunity elsewhere while remaining in New York. It appears to be the new home for him and R&B star wife, Ciara.

"We plan on being around New York. We're actually probably going to move here full time. Be around here. Our kids are getting old enough," Wilson said. "Wherever football takes me, we'll do that. But just for the long term we want to be here and impact this community. We love it here. We love the New Jersey area, the New York area. All the surrounding areas around it too. It's been fun."

Wilson and Ciara's "Why Not You Foundation" has been active in the New York metropolitan area. Just last month they gave a $3 million philanthropic gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, where they are frequent visitors.