Sources: Raiders expected to hire McCoy as assistant head coach

Stephen A. Smith and Kimberley A. Martin debate whether new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak's large number of jobs should be a cause for concern. (2:51)

The concern Stephen A. has about Klint Kubiak with the Raiders (2:51)

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Mike McCoy as the assistant head coach under Klint Kubiak, sources told ESPN.

McCoy was recently an offensive assistant turned interim head coach for the Tennessee Titans after the team fired Brian Callahan in October.

McCoy brings a ton of experience to the first-time head coach Kubiak's staff. He spent four seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach (2013-2016). He had a record of 27-37 with the Chargers and made a playoff appearance in 2013.

McCoy had two stints as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator (2009-2012 and 2017) and one with the Arizona Cardinals (2018). McCoy was fired by the Cardinals in the middle of the season.

Before McCoy joined the Titans' coaching staff, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2022-2024.

Kubiak and McCoy have a previous relationship. Kubiak was an offensive assistant under McCoy in 2017. McCoy, however, was fired after a 3-7 start and a six-game losing streak.

In other news, Las Vegas will interview Seattle Seahawks wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson for the offensive coordinator position, a source told ESPN's Brady Henderson.

NFL Network was the first to report on McCoy joining Kubiak's staff.