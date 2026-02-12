Patriots to move DC Williams to new role, source says

Stephen A. Smith explains why he still has faith in Drake Maye despite a "precipitous drop-off" in the postseason for the Patriots. (1:26)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots are opening their defensive coordinator position by moving Terrell Williams, who missed the 2025 season after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, to a high-ranking role on coach Mike Vrabel's staff, a source confirmed.

Williams was recently cleared to return, according to Vrabel, who noted Tuesday that there were things to work through with the configuration of the staff.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr served as the defensive playcaller in Williams' absence this past season and thus is a leading candidate for the role.

When Vrabel was hired as Patriots head coach in January 2025, he targeted Williams for the job, citing his knack for making meaningful connections with players as especially valuable. Williams had previously served as defensive line coach on Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans.

When Williams had a self-described "health scare" in the spring that kept him away from the team, Kuhr -- also a former assistant on Vrabel's staff in Tennessee -- stepped forward to serve as de facto coordinator during organized team activities.

Williams returned for training camp and the first week of the regular season, before leaving when diagnosed with prostate cancer. That once again thrust Kuhr, 37, into the playcalling role, and the defense ultimately became the backbone of the Patriots' run to Super Bowl LX.

NFL Network first reported the news.