OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In 2008, midway through the Baltimore Ravens' news conference introducing John Harbaugh as their head coach, a reporter referred to the fact that owner Steve Bisciotti said he was searching for the next Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.

"By the way, did you know I said that?" Bisciotti said with a laugh, patting Harbaugh on the back.

Without hesitation, Harbaugh casually responded: "Yeah, I read that somewhere."

Now, 18 seasons later, the Ravens are looking for a new head coach after Harbaugh put together a Hall of Fame career in Baltimore. Harbaugh was fired Tuesday after guiding the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012, six AFC North titles and 193 victories, including 13 in the postseason.

The dismissal of Harbaugh, 63, came two days after Baltimore lost 26-24 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, which eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention for the first time since 2021. Baltimore (8-9) also finished with a losing record for the third time under Harbaugh, who is the franchise's winningest coach.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach," Bisciotti said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision."

The Ravens are moving in a different direction at a time when Harbaugh didn't achieve as much postseason success as he had earlier in his career. During his eight seasons with two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Harbaugh won three playoff games and never advanced past the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens became the first preseason Super Bowl favorite to not make the playoffs, according to ESPN Research.

"Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today," Harbaugh said in a statement. "It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with gratitude and appreciation."

The Ravens now begin their first head coaching search since 2008.

Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, national NFL reporter Dan Graziano and NFL analyst Ben Solak answer all the pressing questions in the wake of Harbaugh's firing.

"John is at peace with the decision," a source close to Harbaugh said of leaving Baltimore. David Berding/Getty Images

Why would the Ravens make this move? What other moves could be on the horizon?

The Ravens don't make knee-jerk decisions, and Bisciotti loves stability, which is evident by the fact they have had three head coaches in their 30-year history (Brian Billick and Ted Marchibroda are the others). There was a feeling by some within the organization that Harbaugh had run his course with Jackson and this core group of players. After guiding the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game three times in his first five seasons, he led Baltimore to the AFC title game only once in the past 13 seasons.

There was also growing discontent among Ravens fans. In a season in which Baltimore recorded its worst home record in team history at 3-6, there were more empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium than ever before. Harbaugh was also booed coming off the field after the Ravens surrendered 44 points, the most given up at home during his tenure, in a blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 5. A new coach could reinvigorate the team's season-ticket holders as well as Jackson.

Though members of the coaching staff didn't know their future at the time of Harbaugh's firing, the expectation is the Ravens will have a complete makeover, especially on offense. As one source close to Harbaugh said, "It's time for a reset." -- Hensley

How much of a shock is this to the locker room?

One player summed it up as "surprised but not shocked." After the season-ending loss in Pittsburgh, Jackson was asked whether he wanted Harbaugh to remain as coach. Jackson declined to talk about anything regarding the future, saying, "I'm stunned right now, and I'm still trying to process what's going on."

Inside the locker room in Pittsburgh, two other team leaders -- running back Derrick Henry and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley -- also declined to give a resounding vote of confidence to Harbaugh. Both expressed their love for Harbaugh but said they don't make that decision.

The players continued to fight under Harbaugh even toward the end of an underachieving season, and the 41-24 win in Green Bay on Dec. 27 was a sign the team hadn't quit on the coach. But, while cleaning out their lockers Monday, a few players mentioned that this team underperformed. -- Hensley

Was Harbaugh ready to move on? Was this a mutual decision?

The Ravens made it clear that it was their decision when Bisciotti said in a statement that he "decided to make a change at head coach." But Harbaugh agreed with the decision, according to the source close to the coach.

"John is at peace with the decision," the source said. "He believes this is best for all parties."

Toward the end of the season, Harbaugh's tone suggested he was "at peace" whenever he was asked about his job security. In late December, Harbaugh said, "I try to do the job, not try to keep the job."

It was a decade ago when Harbaugh mentioned he wanted to become Baltimore's Chuck Noll. Harbaugh came close to reaching Noll's 23 years in Pittsburgh (1969-91), but a source said Harbaugh could now find inspiration from his close friend Andy Reid. After 14 strong seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid enjoyed more success in 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Can Harbaugh's second chapter match Reid's? -- Hensley

During his eight seasons with two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Harbaugh won three playoff games and never advanced past the AFC Championship Game. AP Photo/Nick Wass

What will this mean for Jackson and his future in Baltimore?

This is ultimately the biggest question for Jackson and the Ravens. A team source pointed out that it wasn't a coincidence that the dismissal of Harbaugh came at a time when Baltimore needs to get a new contract completed with Jackson, whose salary cap figure jumps to $74.5 million this offseason. A new coach might make it easier to get a new long-term deal done with Jackson.

Jackson's lack of participation in voluntary spring workouts and his new routine of sitting out one practice per week this season became a point of friction between Jackson and the coaching staff, the team source said. A new coaching staff might be able to reconnect with Jackson.

Jackson won the NFL MVP award in his first seasons with a new offensive coordinator (2019 with Greg Roman and 2023 with Todd Monken). Could a new head coach take Jackson to new heights? -- Hensley

Who could the Ravens possibly want to replace Harbaugh?

That's the critical question. I also wonder who's going to want to succeed Harbaugh in Baltimore. But I have to believe ownership has someone in mind or it wouldn't have done this. I would look for either an offense-minded coach who has experience with mobile quarterbacks or someone with head coaching experience. Kliff Kingsbury, who was let go Tuesday as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, checks both boxes. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores -- who could be an overall tone-setter in the same way Harbaugh was -- have held NFL head coaching jobs and could theoretically fit.

If the Ravens want a first-time head coach, which Harbaugh was when they hired him long ago, maybe they'll look at Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He has ties to former Ravens defensive coordinator and current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald from their time together at Michigan. That's a speculative and partial list. I'd expect a lot of people to be interested in this job. -- Graziano

How attractive is this job to candidates?

The Ravens don't just have a franchise quarterback -- they have a two-time MVP entering his age-29 season signed through 2028. Purely on the strength of the quarterback position, this is one of the best jobs to open up in recent history, perhaps edged only by the Chargers job that Harbaugh's brother, Jim, took just two seasons ago to coach Justin Herbert. Baltimore needs more talent at a few spots, such as pass rusher and offensive line, but it's far easier to solve those problems than it is to solve the quarterback issue. This is, without question, the best job on the market. -- Solak