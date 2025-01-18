NFL playoffs divisional round: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL playoffs bracket is coming into focus with the divisional round set for Saturday and Sunday. Six games remain to determine who will face off in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The winners of Saturday's games will advance to play their victorious conference counterparts from Sunday's games in next week's conference championship games.

It all begins on Saturday when the AFC and NFC's top seeds, fresh off their wild-card byes, play host to the lowest remaining seeds in each conference. The first game will feature the Houston Texans on the road against the two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the second game pitting the Washington Commanders against the current Super Bowl favorites, the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, it will be Los Angeles Rams traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the early game, while the MVP front-runners will square off in the late game, as Lamar Jackson quarterbacks the Baltimore Ravens against his counterpart Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the lines, spreads and totals for the divisional round games.

Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds, visit ESPN BET

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: Texans (+380) ; Chiefs (-550)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 4.6, 62.7% to win outright

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions -8.5

Saturday, 8 p.m., FOX

Line movement: Opened Lions -5.5

Money Line: Commanders (+400) ; Lions (-600)

Total: 55.5; Opened: 53.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 9, 73% to win outright

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles -6.5

Sunday, 3 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Rams (+230) ; Eagles (-280)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 6, 65.4% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -1.5 vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Line movement: Opened Bills -1

Money Line: Ravens (-125) ; Bills (+105)

Total: 51.5; Opened: 51.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 0.3, 49.7% to win outright