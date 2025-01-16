Bill Belichick shares his insight with Pat McAfee on Mike Vrabel becoming head coach of the New England Patriots. (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye saved one final kneel-down from his rookie season for a life-changing moment: He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson.

Maye made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a picture of the couple on the beach with the message: "Love doing life with you. Can't wait to marry you!"

Teammates such as center David Andrews, tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Kendrick Bourne were among those commenting on the post, with Andrews writing: "Congrats brother." Fellow rookie signal-callers Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings commented as well, offering their congratulations.

The Patriots selected Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 3 pick. The day after, he arrived at Gillette Stadium with his brothers, Luke, Cole and Beau, as well as Hudson, who he said he has been dating since the seventh grade. At the end of his first in-person news conference, Maye posed for pictures with them on the field and told reporters, "If you're getting me, you're getting them."

Maye, 22, started 12 games as a rookie and finished 225-of-338 for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 54 rushes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.