The order for the first 18 picks of the 2025 NFL draft is set after Week 18, with the Tennessee Titans landing at No. 1. The order for Nos. 19-32 will lock in over the course of the playoffs.

The 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the first time. Round 1 will begin on April 24, Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 25, and Rounds 4 through 7 are on April 26. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. No team has traded its first-round pick, so all 32 teams are slated to make a Day 1 selection.

Check out the order for pick Nos. 1-18 below, and we projected the rest of the first round with ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Team write-ups from our NFL Nation reporters have been updated from mid-December for the teams that missed the playoffs.

The Titans are in position to take one of the top quarterbacks -- perhaps Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward -- but that alone won't turn them into a competitive team. They have an assortment of roster needs that extend far beyond the signal-caller; neither Will Levis nor Mason Rudolph played well enough to mask any of the major issues.

Brian Callahan went through a similar process when he was offensive coordinator for the Bengals, who had the No. 1 pick in 2020. That draft yielded key contributors in Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson. Callahan points to having top picks in other rounds as more chances to boost the roster, too. But trading down is something Tennessee could consider because it would help it add more draft picks and stockpile young talent to build around. -- Turron Davenport

The Browns will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021 and are picking in the top 10 just as they did from 2018 to 2020. Deshaun Watson's struggles since coming to Cleveland, plus his latest season-ending injury, put quarterback back in the spotlight. But the team will also need to use its selections to replenish an aging roster, particularly in the trenches, that has regressed from its 11 wins in 2023. -- Daniel Oyefusi

It's all about quarterback for the Giants this offseason, specifically in the draft. At No. 3, they just might have to be inventive (i.e., trade into the top two) to get one.

The Giants already flirted with taking a quarterback last April and cut Daniel Jones before Week 12. It's not an accident that general manager Joe Schoen and his top lieutenants have made multiple trips to check on Sanders and Ward. If for some reason the Giants decide to put the quarterback decision off for another year, collecting future draft capital will be imperative. -- Jordan Raanan

The Patriots slid out of the top spot after their 23-16 win over the Bills in Week 18, but they are still in the top four. Jerod Mayo -- who was fired after that win -- recently said rookie Drake Maye is their quarterback of the future and it's now about building around him. Left tackle, in particular, is a gaping hole, as the Patriots finished this season 31st in pass block win rate after being dead last in 2023. And 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace struggled early in the season before landing on injured reserve for 11 weeks because of an ankle injury. -- Mike Reiss

With the Jaguars' defense among the league's worst -- it allowed 5.9 yards per play in 2024, which is tied for 30th -- that side of the ball has to be the top priority. Jacksonville needs another outside cornerback to complement Tyson Campbell, a safety to potentially replace free agent Andre Cisco and more depth along the interior of the defensive line. Two rookie defensive tackles (Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson) have shown promise, but the inside needs a major upgrade. -- Michael DiRocco

Three weeks ago, the QB-needy Raiders had an inside track to the No. 1 pick and seemingly a clear path to Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Aidan O'Connell had something to say about it, though, as the Raiders' won two of their last three to fall out of the top five picks.

So if Las Vegas wants Sanders, it's going to have to trade up to get him. Remember, the Raiders have used a first-round pick on a quarterback only three times since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger: Marc Wilson (1980), Todd Marinovich (1991) and JaMarcus Russell (2007). -- Paul Gutierrez

The Jets will have a new general manager, a new coach and a new drafting philosophy in 2025. Assuming they part ways with Aaron Rodgers, the big storyline will be at quarterback. Do they start another rebuild with a high draft pick, or do they try to fix things on the fly with a bridge quarterback?

If the new regime opts for a teardown, it could look to accumulate draft assets by trading one of the team's young stars before handing him a second contract. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall will be eligible for new deals. -- Rich Cimini

With the situation around Bryce Young apparently figured out, the attention has to be on shoring up a defense that allowed the most points per game in the NFL (31.4). If the Panthers stick with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his 3-4 scheme, finding an edge rusher such as Penn State's Abdul Carter in the first round would fill an immediate need. Another defensive lineman to play alongside Derrick Brown (IR, knee) and improve the league's worst run defense would also help. -- David Newton

The Saints have a significant amount of cap space tied up in older or injured players (Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Derek Carr, Taysom Hill), and they could be $65 million over the salary cap next season. While the Saints have made free agent additions such as Chase Young work despite limited room, they could rely heavily on future draft picks to save money. They have multiple needs, including at defensive end, linebacker, wide receiver and offensive line. -- Katherine Terrell

This isn't where Chicago was expecting to draft after starting the season 4-2, but 10 straight losses (before a surprise Week 18 win) shine a light on the Bears' issues up front, as they own the worst quarterback sack percentage (10%). Outside of right tackle Darnell Wright, a top-10 pick in 2023, the Bears have not invested long term in players along the offensive line. Center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor are likely replaced this offseason, while the futures of left tackle Braxton Jones and left guard Teven Jenkins hang in the balance. -- Courtney Cronin

The 49ers have been the bullies of the NFC, but that reputation took a hit this season as they were regularly beaten up along both lines. They need a run-stuffing defensive tackle, as well as additional pass rushers to complement Nick Bosa. San Francisco has been hesitant to spend early picks on the offensive line, but it needs upgrades in multiple spots. It could target a tackle who could immediately compete on the right side and perhaps be a long-term answer on the left. -- Nick Wagoner

The Cowboys' biggest needs are on the defensive and offensive lines. With pending free agents and potential retirements, they will have to find answers in the draft because their approach to spending even medium-sized money is limited in free agency. Running back is a need, but will they take one in the first round (perhaps Boise State's Ashton Jeanty) like they did in 2016 with Ezekiel Elliott? Add safety, cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker to the list as well. -- Todd Archer

The Dolphins have a relatively full allotment of draft picks for the second straight year after only eight in 2022 and 2023. With an expensive veteran roster, general manager Chris Grier -- or whoever is making the picks in April -- must find talent that is ready to contribute right away. Miami's offensive line will likely need two new starters, and it could target off-ball linebackers, safeties and defensive tackles. Obviously, a backup quarterback must be addressed, but the team is probably better off adding a veteran for that role. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Colts are quickly getting older on defense, with interior linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart turning 31 and 32, respectively, by Week 1 in 2025. They also have key free agents in edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and outside linebacker E.J. Speed. Now is probably the time to get ahead of things and address some of these positions before their needs become even more pressing. -- Stephen Holder

The Falcons rank second last in the league in sacks (31.0), quarterback pressure percentage (69.9%) and quarterback completion percentage allowed (24.5%). The team desperately needs defenders who can get to the quarterback -- it has been seven years since Atlanta had a double-digit sack leader (Vic Beasley). The Falcons are 26th in run stop win rate as well, so their work up front has to be addressed soon. -- Marc Raimondi

Arizona's 2025 draft likely will be more focused on needs than the past two, as the team will be in its third draft of a rebuild under general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon. With five picks, the Cardinals are still searching for help at outside linebacker and could target one in Round 1. A top-tier corner could also be on Arizona's radar, along with an interior offensive lineman. -- Josh Weinfuss

Cincinnati's WR2 spot will be the position to monitor in next year's draft, and the Bengals could have a great opportunity to land one of the top available receivers with a top-18 selection. Drafting a wideout would help offset the potential loss of Tee Higgins in free agency and soften the blow of a potential Ja'Marr Chase contract extension that could be the most expensive of its kind in league history (assuming Cincinnati doesn't find a way to keep both players). -- Ben Baby

The offensive line will likely be a focus. Left guard Laken Tomlinson will be a 33-year-old free agent, center Olu Oluwatimi is starting only because Connor Williams abruptly retired midseason, and rookie Sataoa Laumea is the third player Seattle has used at right guard this season. General manager John Schneider refuses to overpay for offensive linemen in free agency, which means his only chance at landing difference-makers is drafting them. -- Brady Henderson

