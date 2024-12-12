Open Extended Reactions

There are just four weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season, and while some teams are thinking about making the playoffs, others are looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft.

The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) projects the Giants and Patriots to pick 1-2 in April. The Panthers, Raiders and Jaguars are expected to round out the top five. And despite high hopes before the season, the Jets, Cowboys and 49ers could all be picking in the top 15 in 2025.

We asked our NFL Nation reporters for early insight into each team's draft plans, highlighting the biggest thing to know right now. What positions might each team target in Round 1? Who will be in the market for a quarterback at the draft? Which franchises are loaded with picks and could improve quickly? There is still a lot of time between now and when Round 1 begins on April 24, but let's start the draft conversation with the AFC East.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Projected first-round pick: No. 30

A significant offseason awaits the Bills in 2025 with room to work in free agency and the draft. The team will have significant resources early in the draft -- something that hasn't been typical for the Bills lately -- with an extra second-round pick from the Stefon Diggs trade (pick originally belonged to the Vikings). This is also a team that will have some decisions to make at key positions in the offseason, as wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Rasul Douglas are set to become free agents. But the Bills will have more flexibility than in recent years. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Projected first-round pick: No. 13

The Dolphins have a relatively full allotment of draft picks for the second straight year after only eight in 2022 and 2023. With an expensive veteran roster, general manager Chris Grier -- or whoever is making the picks in April -- must find talent that is ready to contribute right away. Miami's offensive line will likely need two new starters, and it could target off-ball linebackers, safeties and defensive tackles. Obviously, a backup quarterback must be addressed this offseason, but the team is better off adding a veteran for that role. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Projected first-round pick: No. 2

The Patriots' top needs are offensive line, receiver, defensive tackle and pass rusher. With high picks in the first four rounds, including a third-round pick from the Matthew Judon trade with the Falcons, there is prime opportunity to fill them. Left tackle, in particular, is a gaping hole, and New England is 32nd in pass block win rate for the second year in a row. Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace, whom they took in the third round this year, struggled early in the season and has been on the IR since Week 4 with an ankle injury. -- Mike Reiss

Projected first-round pick: No. 8

The Jets will have a new general manager, a new coach and a new drafting philosophy in 2025. Assuming they part ways with Aaron Rodgers, the big storyline will be the quarterback position. Do they start another rebuild with a high draft pick, or do they try to fix things on the fly with a bridge quarterback? If the new regime opts for a teardown, it could look to accumulate draft assets by trading one of the team's young stars before handing him a second contract. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall will be eligible for new deals. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Projected first-round pick: No. 26

The Ravens' biggest need is free safety after benching Marcus Williams and cutting Eddie Jackson, and they have an impeccable track record when it comes to drafting that position. They have drafted safeties twice in the first round in their history, and both have become All-Pro defenders (Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton). Baltimore can fill a big void by taking a safety early because it has struggled to stop downfield throws. The Ravens have allowed 50 completions of 20 yards or more, which is the second most in the NFL. -- Jamison Hensley

Projected first-round pick: No. 12

Cincinnati's WR2 spot will be the position to monitor in next year's draft. The Bengals likely will be drafting in the top half of Round 1, which means they could have a great opportunity to land one of the top available receivers. Drafting a wideout would help offset the potential loss of Tee Higgins in free agency and soften the blow of a potential Ja'Marr Chase contract extension that could be the most expensive of its kind in league history. -- Ben Baby

Projected first-round pick: No. 7

The Browns will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021 and it is likely going to be a top-10 selection. Deshaun Watson's struggles since coming to Cleveland, plus his latest season-ending injury, put the quarterback position back in the spotlight. But the team will also need to use its selections to replenish an aging roster, particularly in the trenches, that has regressed from its 11 wins in 2023. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Projected first-round pick: No. 25

With a projected eight picks in 2025, the Steelers have the capital to be aggressive if general manager Omar Khan decides to go that route. After a debut draft in 2023 that saw him wheeling and dealing, he stayed pat in 2024. With neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson under contract beyond this season, the Steelers once again face a quarterback quandary in a class that isn't considered to be deep. And after already notching a 10-win season, they'll likely have the latest first-round selection of Khan's tenure. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Projected first-round pick: No. 24

The Texans made splashy moves by adding skill players in the previous offseason, but this time around, the focus must be on the interior offensive line. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been under constant duress as the combination of center Juice Scruggs, left guard Kenyon Green and right guard Shaq Mason has allowed 22 sacks. On defense, they need to find long-term answers at defensive tackle and safety as both spots are filled by players on one-year contracts. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Projected first-round pick: No. 14

The Colts are quickly getting older on defense, with interior linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart turning 31 and 32, respectively, by Week 1 in 2025. They also have key free agents in edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and outside linebacker E.J. Speed. Now is probably the time to get ahead of things and address some of these positions before their needs become even more pressing. -- Stephen Holder

Projected first-round pick: No. 13

With the Jaguars' defense among the league's worst -- it's allowing 6.0 yards per play, which ranks last -- that side of the ball has to be the top priority in the offseason. Jacksonville needs another outside cornerback to complement Tyson Campbell, a safety to replace Andre Cisco and more depth along the interior of the defensive line. Two rookie defensive tackles (Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson) have shown promise, but the inside needs a major upgrade. -- Michael DiRocco

Projected first-round pick: No. 6

The Titans have an assortment of roster needs that extend far beyond the quarterback. If they do land a high draft pick, adding one of the top quarterbacks would help, but that alone won't turn them into a competitive team. Trading down is something the Titans could consider because it would help them add more draft picks and stockpile more young talent to build around. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Projected first-round pick: No. 20

The Broncos aren't out of the dead money wilderness yet -- they already have $33.5 million of dead money on the salary cap books for 2025, largely because of Russell Wilson's release -- but they should have enough cap space to participate in free agency. Their biggest decision will be about keeping left tackle Garett Bolles, who is at the end of his four-year extension. The Broncos don't have a succession plan in place for him. They also have needs at tight end, defensive tackle and potentially at wide receiver if Courtland Sutton isn't part of the long-term plan. -- Jeff Legwold

Projected first-round pick: No. 31

Even after drafting a tackle in each of the past two drafts, the Chiefs might need to try again given the struggles of Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris. Guard could be a need depending on whether they re-sign Trey Smith and/or decide Joe Thuney is too expensive. They won't go for a running back in an early round, but they'll need one with Isiah Pacheco heading into the final year of his contract and Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine being stopgap acquisitions. -- Adam Teicher

Projected first-round pick: No. 4

Injured quarterbacks Gardner Minshew (collarbone) and Aidan O'Connell (knee) haven't provided an answer, long term or otherwise, at the position. With Las Vegas on track for a top-five pick, the smart money would seemingly be on drafting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. Sanders already has an in with Las Vegas given his relationship with new Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, and owner Mark Davis said he hoped Brady would help "select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well."

The Raiders have drafted a quarterback in the first round only three times since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with minimal to terrible results -- Marc Wilson (1980), Todd Marinovich (1991) and JaMarcus Russell (2007). -- Paul Gutierrez

Projected first-round pick: No. 23

Regardless of who stays or goes during free agency, the Chargers have abundant needs on offense. With how much coach Jim Harbaugh preaches running the ball, the interior offensive line could use an upgrade. Center Bradley Bozeman, as well as guards Trey Pipkins III and Zion Johnson, all rank near the bottom of the NFL in run block win rate. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Projected first-round pick: No. 11

The Cowboys' biggest needs are on the defensive and offensive lines. With pending free agents and potential retirements, they will have to find answers in the draft since their approach to spending even medium-sized money is limited in free agency. Running back is a need, but will they take one in the first round (Boise State's Ashton Jeanty?) like they did in 2016 with Ezekiel Elliott? Add safety, cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker to the list, as well. -- Todd Archer

Projected first-round pick: No. 1

It's all about the quarterback position for the Giants this offseason, specifically in the draft. They already flirted with taking a quarterback in the 2024 draft and cut Daniel Jones several weeks ago. It's not an accident that general manager Joe Schoen and his top lieutenants have made multiple trips to check on Shedeur Sanders at Colorado and have already had multiple looks at Miami quarterback Cam Ward. -- Jordan Raanan

Projected first-round pick: No. 29

The Eagles will need to bulk up the edge rush position this offseason. Brandon Graham is contemplating retirement, Josh Sweat is set to be an unrestricted free agent and Bryce Huff was underperforming in his first season with the team before a wrist injury put him on injured reserve. Nolan Smith Jr. and rookie Jalyx Hunt are showing promise, but Philadelphia needs to continue to invest in the position. -- Tim McManus

Projected first-round pick: No. 21

With seven picks, the Commanders can continue building the roster with young talent; this year's class yielded four players who are consistent starters. That is vital, considering they have no first-round picks from 2019 to 2023 left on the roster. Washington will need help at several impact spots, including receiver, defensive line -- end in particular -- and offensive tackle. Cornerback is another area, but trading for Marshon Lattimore lessened the need to draft one early. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Projected first-round pick: No. 9

The Bears are in line for a top-10 pick for a third straight year. This isn't where Chicago was expecting to draft after starting the season 4-2, but seven straight losses shine a light on the Bears' issues up front -- they own the worst quarterback sack percentage (10.6%). Outside of right tackle Darnell Wright, a top-10 pick in 2023, the Bears have not invested long term in players along the offensive line. Center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor are likely replaced this offseason, while left tackle Braxton Jones' and left guard Teven Jenkins' futures in Chicago hang in the balance. -- Courtney Cronin

Projected first-round pick: No. 32

From top to bottom, there are not many glaring holes within this Lions roster; they currently have a top-five defense and a top-five offense to go with the best start in team history. However, Detroit could continue to add on defense with an edge rusher and a linebacker. General manager Brad Holmes has rarely missed on his top picks since taking over in 2021 and is often described as a "draft junkie" by those close to him. His résumé in Detroit already includes All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. -- Eric Woodyard

Projected first-round pick: No. 27

The Packers have two first-round picks in their cornerback room (Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes) and two at defensive end (Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness), yet those are their two biggest needs this offseason. Neither Gary nor Van Ness has been anything close to a dominant pass rusher, and there's a huge void there after Preston Smith was traded in early November. It has been another injury-filled season for Alexander, and Stokes remains a backup without a single pass breakup in 1,001 defensive snaps since the start of the 2022 season. -- Rob Demovsky

Projected first-round pick: No. 28

The Vikings have only three picks in the 2025 draft -- one in the first round and two in the fifth round -- thanks to a series of trades that included a dramatic move to draft linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall. They might add a compensatory pick, but overall, their footprint in this draft will be smaller than that of any other team in the NFL. They'll once again need to lean on free agency for roster maintenance and upgrades. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Projected first-round pick: No. 17

The Falcons rank last in the league in sacks (19), second to last in quarterback pressure percentage (27.3%) and worst in quarterback completion percentage allowed (72%). The team desperately needs defenders who can get to the quarterback -- it has been seven years since Atlanta had a double-digit sack leader (Vic Beasley). The Falcons are sixth worst in run stop win rate (28%), as well, so their work up front has to be addressed soon. -- Marc Raimondi

Projected first-round pick: No. 3

The Panthers likely won't draft a quarterback. Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, has played well enough lately to get a shot at competing for the job. Veteran Andy Dalton wants to return, and he has been a good mentor for Young. Carolina could opt to sign another veteran over Dalton, but either way it has more pressing needs -- defensive line in particular -- than to use a first-rounder on another QB. -- David Newton

Projected first-round pick: No. 10

The Saints have a significant amount of cap space tied up in older or injured players (Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Derek Carr, Taysom Hill), and they could be $65 million over the salary cap next season. While the Saints have made free agent additions such as Chase Young work despite limited room, they could rely heavily on future draft picks to save money. They have multiple needs, including at defensive end, linebacker, wide receiver and offensive line. -- Katherine Terrell

Projected first-round pick: No. 21

It has been tough to do a full evaluation of the Buccaneers because they have had so many injuries on defense. But their outside linebackers still aren't getting home with sacks, and the middle of the field is vulnerable in the passing game. Inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis should return from shoulder surgery by next season, but it's still a need. The Bucs could also use more options at cornerback and safety. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Projected first-round pick: No. 16

Arizona's 2025 draft likely will be more focused on needs than the past two, as the team will be in its third draft of a rebuild under general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon. With five picks, the Cardinals are still searching for help at outside linebacker and could target one in Round 1. A top-tier corner could also be on Arizona's radar, along with an interior offensive lineman. -- Josh Weinfuss

Projected first-round pick: No. 18

The Rams could be in the market for an offensive tackle, as right tackle Rob Havenstein has one year left on his contract (with no guaranteed money) and left tackle Alaric Jackson is on an expiring deal. If Los Angeles does draft an offensive lineman in the first round, it will be the first time it has done so since taking Greg Robinson with the No. 2 pick in 2014. That number is skewed a little as the Rams have made only one pick in the first round since 2016, but they still have drafted just one offensive lineman (Steve Avila at No. 36 in 2023) in their first 100 picks since 2019. -- Sarah Barshop

Projected first-round pick: No. 15

The 49ers have been the bullies of the NFC, but that reputation has taken a hit this season as they've been regularly beaten up along both lines. They need a run-stuffing defensive tackle, as well as additional pass rushers to complement Nick Bosa. San Francisco has been hesitant to spend early picks on the offensive line, but it needs upgrades in multiple spots, especially at center. It could also target a tackle who could immediately compete on the right side and perhaps be a long-term answer on the left. -- Nick Wagoner

Projected first-round pick: No. 19

The offensive line will likely be a focus. That unit had its best game of the season in Seattle's win over Arizona on Sunday, but it's still a major question -- particularly with the three interior spots. Left guard Laken Tomlinson will be a 33-year-old free agent, center Olu Oluwatimi is starting only because Connor Williams abruptly retired midseason, and rookie Sataoa Laumea is the third player Seattle has used at right guard this season. General manager John Schneider refuses to overpay for offensive linemen in free agency, which means his only chance at landing difference-makers is drafting them. -- Brady Henderson