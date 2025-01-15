Pat McAfee addresses his social media post about the Colts after their devastating loss to the Giants in Week 17, which knocked them out of the playoffs. (2:31)

The Indianapolis Colts have been designated as the home team next season for the NFL's first regular-season game in Berlin, the league announced Wednesday.

The Berlin game, part of the NFL's 2025 international games, will be played at the Olympic Stadium.

It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Germany, which also has hosted NFL games in Munich and Frankfurt since the 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in 2022 in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany.

"Germany is an important market for the NFL, with continued growth in fandom and passion for the game," NFL Germany general manager Alexander Steinforth said in a statement. "After four successful international games in-market across Munich and Frankfurt, we're thrilled to have the Colts as the designated team for our first-ever regular season game in Berlin in 2025 -- a city that holds so much football history and is a true testament to the international expansion and growth of the league."

The Colts previously have played in Europe twice -- including a 2023 Frankfurt game against the New England Patriots. The Colts' opponent and date of the Berlin game will be announced later.

"The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. "The NFL has become a global brand, and we're looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation's footprint around the world. This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers and fans this season and in the future."

From 1990 to 1994, the NFL played five American Bowl games at the Olympic Stadium, and the venue also was home to the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe from 2003 to 2007.

The NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally in 2025. Two games will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one game in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns are the designated teams for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium in London for a "home" game. So far, 55 regular-season NFL games have been played around the world throughout the league's history, with London, Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto all hosting games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.