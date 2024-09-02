Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL season is almost here, and the NFL is offering up a new slate of international games to appeal to fans overseas. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFL's first game on South American soil with the Green Bay Packers in the season opener from Brazil. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in London during the 2024 regular season, while the Carolina Panthers will head to Munich, Germany to face the New York Giants.

The league has been ramping up investments in its global footprint over the past two decades. Let's revisit the roots of this worldwide initiative.

History of NFL international efforts

When and where was the NFL's first international game?

The NFL has held games in other countries for almost 100 years. The first international regular-season game took place in Mexico City in 2005, between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. The league stepped up its overseas efforts even more with the launch of the International Series on Oct. 28, 2007. The New York Giants faced off against the Miami Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium. The Giants won 13-10 en route to the franchise's third Super Bowl title. From 2007-12, Wembley Stadium hosted one regular-season NFL game each season.

Which team has played the most international games since the International Series kicked off?

The Jacksonville Jaguars take the top spot, having played 12 games in London since 2013 -- including back-to-back wins in 2023.

Which cities outside of the U.S. have hosted regular-season NFL games?

London has hosted the most regular-season games, with a grand total of 36. Toronto takes second place with six, Mexico City slots in at third with five, Munich has hosted two, and Frankfurt has had one.

Will New Zealand be the next international locale to host NFL games? Illustrations by Luke McConkey

What has contributed to the NFL's increased popularity overseas?

The NFL Global Markets Program has helped encourage growth by awarding international marketing rights to NFL teams in countries beyond the U.S. NFL Academy campuses in England and Australia help to develop student-athletes through American football training, education and life skills development. Each new initiative spurs more global curiosity around the NFL.

Overview of international search interest in the NFL

As the NFL has increased its efforts around global expansion, countries outside of the U.S. have taken notice. Google Trends insights show NFL search interest growth and evolving related queries on an international scale.

*Note: Google Trends insights pulled during February-April 2024 window (unless otherwise stated).

Global search interest in the NFL reached an all-time high in January 2024.

The top countries searching for the NFL outside the U.S. since 2004 (when Google Trends data began) include:

Canada

Mexico

Dominican Republic

Ireland

Australia

New Zealand

International NFL search interest has steadily increased year-over-year for the past two decades.

Examining the 2023-24 NFL season through an international search lens

Searches for "NFL shop Europe" spiked 240% outside the U.S. over the past year, showing that international fans have an increasing interest in buying apparel for their favorite American football teams and players.

The top-searched NFL teams outside the U.S. over the past year include:

The top-searched NFL players outside the U.S. over the past year include:

International search interest in the Kelces and the 2024 Super Bowl

The Kelce brothers took over the league last season (with the help of Taylor Swift). With that trend in full swing, the Chiefs and Travis Kelce were at the top of international fans' minds.

Among the top Chiefs searches outside the U.S. during the 2023-24 regular season:

Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs

International fans weren't only interested in Kelce's connection to Swift.

Among the top trending questions on Kelce outside the U.S. during the 2023-24 regular season:

What position does Travis Kelce play?

What team does Travis Kelce play for?

How many Kelce brothers are there?

Travis Kelce hit an all-time high in worldwide search interest in February 2024.

Building off of Taylor Swift buzz within the family, Travis' brother Jason also connected with global search audiences.

Among the top trending questions on Jason Kelce outside the U.S. during the 2023-24 regular season:

Is Jason Kelce retiring?

How many Super Bowls has Jason Kelce won?

What number is Jason Kelce?

The 2024 Super Bowl MVP (and second-most-searched NFL player outside the U.S.) can't be left out of the international search conversation.

Among the top trending questions on Patrick Mahomes outside the U.S. during the 2023-24 regular season:

How many rings does Mahomes have?

What sunglasses does Patrick Mahomes wear?

How much does Patrick Mahomes make a year?

Patrick Mahomes hit an all-time high in worldwide search interest in February 2024.

In addition to Swift, Travis Kelce and Mahomes, international fans had other topics on their minds with the Chiefs.

Trending questions about the Chiefs outside the U.S. during the 2023-24 regular season:

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs game today

Why are the Chiefs playing in Germany?

Why did the Chiefs trade Hill?

The Chiefs hit an all-time high in worldwide search interest in January 2024.

The other team playing in Super Bowl LVIII also captured international search attention.

Trending questions about the San Francisco 49ers outside the U.S. during the 2023-24 regular season:

How old is Purdy on the 49ers?

Where did 49ers get their name?

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers won?

Predicting future international NFL search trends

Fans are anxiously awaiting the addition of a new country on the international playing field this September, with the Eagles and Packers kicking off the season in Brazil.

Brazil will bring a distinctive energy to international NFL games that hasn't been seen before. Illustrations by Luke McConkey

Search interest in the NFL has been growing year-over-year in Brazil since 2004.

Top trending NFL searches in Brazil over the past year include:

Ingressos NFL Brazil (NFL Brazil tickets)

NFL Hoje Onde Assistir ("NFL Today" where to watch)

Draft NFL 2024

Only time will tell which topics of interest capture the attention of international search audiences this season.

Trending NFL queries worldwide in August 2024 include:

NFL preseason scores

NFL new kickoff rules

2024 NFL Hall of Fame class

Apart from attending and watching games, international fans are also searching for more information on football in general.

American football trends, as told by international search audiences

As more international fans tune in to games, they have questions on how American football works.

Among the top trending football questions outside the U.S. over the past year:

When is the college football championship?

What is XFL football?

How long does a football game last?

How many quarters in football?

What is a touchback in football?

The NFL can bring up many questions for international fans embracing American football for the first time. Illustrations by Luke McConkey

Among the top "What does...mean in football?" queries outside the US over the past year:

What does LB mean in football?

What does PUP mean in football?

What does IR mean in football?

What does NFC mean in football?

What does 1st and 10 mean in football?

What does DB mean in football?

What does DNP mean in football?

What does WR mean in football?

What does CB mean in football?

What does sacked mean in football?

International fans also want to find new ways to participate in the sport on a more personal level.

Among the top football "near me" searches outside the U.S. over the past year:

Football cards near me

Football camps near me

Flag football near me

Football coaching near me

Football colleges near me

Among the top "how to" football searches outside the U.S. over the past year:

How to play American football

How to throw a football

How to score in American football

How to tackle in football

How to clean football helmets

As international fans decide whom to support, they seek out the "best" of the sport and apparel options to show their enthusiasm.

Among the top "best football" searches outside the U.S. over the past year:

Best college football teams

Best fantasy football names

Best American football team

Best American football players

Best American football movies

Among the top football shopping searches outside the US over the past year:

American football jersey

Football cards

Pelota de futbol americano (American football ball)

American football cleats

Camiseta futbol americano (American football t-shirt)

