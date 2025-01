Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL season concluded Sunday, with the playoff field at last crystallizing.

But it's never too soon to look ahead to the fall, especially for the teams that failed to find their way into the bracket. The 2025 regular season will kick off in September. Which opponents will your favorite team face?

Here are the home and away opponents for every team in the 2025 NFL regular season. Dates and times will be announced in the spring.

Jump to a division:

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

NFC EAST

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Chiefs, Chargers

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Jets

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, Saints

Home: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Broncos, Raiders, Rams

Away: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Vikings, Packers, Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, Buccaneers

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Lions, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC NORTH

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Browns, Steelers

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Bengals, Ravens, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Ravens, Bengals

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, Broncos

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, Chargers

NFC SOUTH

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Colts

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars

Home: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Cardinals, 49ers, Giants, Patriots, Jets

Away: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Titans

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Patriots, Jets

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Texans

NFC WEST

Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Packers

Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Bengals

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions, Texans, Colts

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens

Home: Cardinals, Seahawks, Rams, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Bears

Away: Cardinals, Seahawks, Rams, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Giants, Browns

Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings, Texans, Colts

Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers

AFC EAST

Home: Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles

Away: Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Texans, Steelers

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Giants

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Titans, Saints, Buccaneers

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers

AFC NORTH

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Texans, Rams

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs

Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, Jaguars

Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Broncos

Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Titans

Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, 49ers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Packers, Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Chargers

AFC SOUTH

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Bills, Cardinals, 49ers, Buccaneers

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers, Rams, Seahawks

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Saints

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Cardinals, 49ers

AFC WEST

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Packers

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Jets, Eagles, Commanders

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Ravens, Eagles, Commanders, Lions

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Cowboys, Giants

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Bears

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants