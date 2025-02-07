Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants to remain in Miami, despite his "frustrated" comments at the end of the regular season that suggested otherwise.

Speaking to local media after the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets in Week 18, Hill said he would do what's best for his career this offseason "whether that's here or wherever." Hill later explained during a video game live stream this month that his comments came from a place of frustration, but confirmed Friday on the "Up & Adams Show" that he wishes to stay with the Dolphins.

"I don't want to go nowhere. I love [Miami], my family loves it," Hill said. "It's an amazing thing, man. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously, this year was hard. If guys continue to buy in, to what coach is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's going to be an amazing thing."

Hill pulled himself from that Jets game in Week 18, once it became clear Miami would not clinch a playoff berth. Hill played the entire season with a wrist injury he suffered in training camp, which both he and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said required surgery.

Still, the All-Pro receiver offered an apology to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who did not play in the Week 18 game.

"Tua, he's my guy -- always will be, no matter what," he said. "I'm sure he understands my frustration, we all want to win ... I'm looking forward to just us continuing to build our relationship -- and this is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you bro."

When asked whether he was also apologizing to the rest of his teammates, Hill confirmed -- although he said they knew his actions were out of character for him.

"They know I'm not that kind of player," Hill said. "A lot of people may say, 'Oh, 'Reek is a hot head. He's this, he's that.' But all my teammates know -- I come to work every day, I bust my tail, I show up to meetings on time and I do what I gotta do."

Hill turned in one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in 2024, recording 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. His 56.3 receiving yards per game were his lowest average since his rookie season in 2016; it was a sharp decline after consecutive 119-catch, 1,700-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Tagovailoa missed a career-high six games in 2024, however, which contributed to Hill's lack of production.

The Dolphins and Hill agreed to a restructured contract last offseason, which added more guaranteed money onto his deal without adding any years. He still has two years remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2022, although his salary is not guaranteed beyond the 2025 season.