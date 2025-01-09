Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells Pat McAfee that his client just "wants to win" and is committed to the Miami Dolphins. (1:58)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is "committed" to the team, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said, after Hill's recent postgame comments seemed to hint at a potential exit.

Hill voiced his displeasure after the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, saying he had to do what is best for him and his family, "if that's here or wherever the case may be."

"I'm out, bruh," Hill said Sunday. "It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career."

During an appearance Thursday on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rosenhaus dismissed Hill's comments as the emotional words of a frustrated competitor.

"I believe Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins and I think he's the least guy people should be worried about in this organization. They have many more worries -- Tyreek Hill's not one of them." Drew Rosenhaus

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that he had a productive conversation with Hill, and the wide receiver did not ask him for a trade. Rosenhaus on Thursday noted Hill's "excellent" meeting with Grier and coach Mike McDaniel and said he believes Hill is committed to the team that traded for him back in 2022.

"What you see with Tyreek, it's very genuine. He wants to win -- it's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs," Rosenhaus said. "I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Dolphins football team," he said. "I believe Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins and I think he's the last guy people should be worried about in this organization. They have many more worries -- Tyreek Hill's not one of them."

However, Rosenhaus stopped short of confirming that Hill wants to remain in Miami, as he has yet to speak with his client about the topic.

"Let me just say this -- I've got to have that conversation with Tyreek. I'm not going to speak for him," he said. "I'm not going to say, 'He does, he doesn't.' That's a discussion I'm going to have to have with him that I haven't had yet."

Hill turned in one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in 2024, with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in all 17 games -- which was a feat in itself, according to his agent.

Rosenhaus told McAfee that Hill broke his wrist during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August and doctors recommended he undergo season-ending surgery.

"We have top wrist doctors saying to Tyreek, 'You need to get this operated on, you're going to miss the season,'" Rosenhaus said. "Tyreek says to me and the Dolphins, 'I'm not going to miss the season, I'm going to play. I want to be there for my team.'"

Rosenhaus said doctors told Hill that the issue may linger for the remainder of his career if he didn't get it surgically repaired quickly, but Hill opted to play through it. Hill confirmed to local reporters in November that surgery was "brought up," and that he'd be "in a good space" to decide on surgery during the offseason.

Hill told ESPN's Lisa Salters in November that an MRI showed a torn ligament in his wrist, and that the injury was exacerbated during his detainment by Miami-Dade Police Department officers outside of Hard Rock Stadium before the team's regular-season opener in September.

If Sunday's loss was Hill's last game in a Dolphins uniform, it would mark an unceremonious end to a statistically significant start to his Dolphins tenure. Hill removed himself from Sunday's game, with McDaniel saying he was alerted in the fourth quarter that Hill "was not available."

During their exit interview this week, McDaniel said he and Hill cleared the air about his decision to pull himself from the game -- and that it would never be tolerated again.

"I think the competitive spirit of his can represent postgame, especially in a season or a game that nobody likes, it can allude to a relationship being one way," McDaniel said. "I was very direct with him. He was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing. Discussed multiple things including, without wavering, that it's not acceptable to leave a game and won't be tolerated in the future, and he embraced accountability. I wouldn't say there's anything necessarily to fix as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

Hill has two years remaining on the extension he signed with the Dolphins in 2022. He agreed to a restructured contract this past offseason that brought the full guaranteed money total on his contract to $106.5 million -- the most fully guaranteed money for a wide receiver in NFL history.