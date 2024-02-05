Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?

Open Extended Reactions

With Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs right around the corner, let's examine which NFL franchises have won the most Super Bowls.

New England Patriots, 6 (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII)

The Patriots were perennial contenders for two decades, with all six of their Super Bowl victories occurring between 2002 and 2019. The Patriots have made an NFL-record 11 Super Bowl appearances. Their six wins came against the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. Their 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons is considered the greatest comeback in NFL history, as the Pats overcame a Super Bowl record 25-point deficit to win the title. This modern dynasty was led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who are widely regarded as the greatest quarterback and head coach in NFL history. Brady was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft who went on to break the NFL record for Super Bowl victories (seven), career passing yards (89,214) and career passing touchdowns (649). Belichick has the most playoff wins of any head coach in NFL history (31) and the third-most regular-season wins (302).

Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 (IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL, XLIII)

The Steelers' six Super Bowl victories came against the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys (twice), Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Pittsburgh's first Super Bowl title was a 16-6 win over the Vikings on Jan. 12, 1975, with Franco Harris winning MVP. The Steelers' most recent Super Bowl victory was a 27-23 win over the Cardinals on Feb. 1, 2009, with Santonio Holmes taking home MVP honors. Pittsburgh has made eight Super Bowl appearances. While New England's dynastic run was fueled by the same core, the Steelers managed to win across different eras (with rings in the 1970s, 1980s and 2000s).

San Francisco 49ers, 5 (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, XXIX)

The Niners have made seven Super Bowl appearances. Their five victories came against the Cincinnati Bengals (twice), Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers. The 49ers' championships all occurred over a 13-year span (from 1982 to 1995). The Niners' first Super Bowl win was a 26-21 victory over the Bengals on Jan. 24, 1982, with Joe Montana earning the MVP award. Montana would lead San Francisco to four Super Bowl victories. Steve Young helped them win their most recent championship, throwing for a Super Bowl record six touchdowns and taking home MVP honors in the Niners' win over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. With a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco can tie the NFL record.

Dallas Cowboys, 5 (VI, XII, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

The Cowboys have made an NFL record 36 playoff appearances and advanced to the Super Bowl eight times. Their five Super Bowl victories came against the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills (twice) and Pittsburgh Steelers. Their first Super Bowl win was a 24-3 blowout of the Dolphins on Jan. 16, 1972, with Roger Staubach taking home MVP honors. In the 1990s, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories in four seasons. They won all three of these Super Bowls by double-digits: a 52-17 blowout over Buffalo, a 30-13 romp against the Bills (again) and a 27-17 win against the Steelers.

Green Bay Packers, 4 (I, II, XXXI, XLV)

The Green Bay Packers technically have 13 NFL championships, but only four of their titles occurred during the Super Bowl era. These wins came against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers won the first-ever Super Bowl against the Chiefs, 35-10, with Bart Starr winning the MVP award. Next, they repeated as champions in Super Bowl II, beating the Raiders, 33-14, behind another MVP performance by Starr. Green Bay's most recent Super Bowl victory was a 31-25 win over the Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011, which saw Aaron Rodgers take home the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

New York Giants, 4 (XXI, XXV, XLII, XLVI)

The Giants' four Super Bowl victories came against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots (twice). Their first championship was a 39-20 drubbing of the Broncos on Jan. 25, 1987, with Phil Simms winning the Super Bowl MVP award. The Giants' most recent Super Bowl wins were in 2008 and 2012, when Eli Manning led New York past the favored Patriots - winning Super Bowl MVP both times. Super Bowl XLII featured the famous "Helmet Catch" by David Tyree in the final two minutes, which allowed the Giants to score the game-winning touchdown and end the Patriots' undefeated season.

