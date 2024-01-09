Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL draft promises to be exciting, and ESPN has every angle covered with mock drafts, prospect rankings, features and much more from analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates. The draft will take place in Detroit, with the first round slated for April 25. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 26, and Rounds 4 through 7 are April 27.

To help you get ready for all the action, here is every mock we've produced so far for the 2024 cycle (ESPN+ content).

2024 NFL mock drafts

Dec. 12, 2023: Miller's updated in-season mock draft

Four QBs in the top seven picks? A record eight wide receivers in Round 1? Matt takes a spin through Round 1 with one month left in the NFL regular season.

Nov. 21: Miller, Reid and Yates debate the top 10 picks

We asked Matt, Jordan and Field to debate the projected top 10, then come to a consensus for each selection. The results were fascinating, with two quarterbacks at the top.

Oct. 25: Reid's midseason updated mock draft

Jordan took a look at how things were shaping up at midseason, with the Chicago Bears now at the top of the board.

Aug. 24: Miller's preseason projections for all 31 first-round picks

Miller helped kick off the college football season with a projection of all 32 first-round picks.

July 6: Reid's summer predictions for Round 1

We started up 2024 projections with Jordan's before-the-season mock draft. The Arizona Cardinals were at No. 1, per ESPN's Football Power Index.