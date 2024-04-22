Open Extended Reactions

Editor's note: We updated late-round picks Monday afternoon off the Broncos' trade for quarterback Zach Wilson.

It's officially NFL draft week. Round 1 kicks things off Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC), Rounds 2-3 follow Friday (7 p.m. ET) and Rounds 4-7 close it out Saturday (noon ET). In all, 257 prospects will hear their names called over the three days. So why not project every single selection here in my final mock draft for this cycle?

I ultimately found landing spots for 11 quarterbacks, including the first overall pick and the Mr. Irrelevant selection. If you need a receiver, you're in luck, too -- 35 of them made this seven-round mock draft. And because we will undoubtedly see a bunch of moves around the draft board, I projected six trades on Day 1.

So here are my predictions for Rounds 1-7. I provided complete breakdowns for the first three rounds then picked my favorite fit in each Day 3 round. (Compensatory picks are denoted with an asterisk.)

Jump to a round:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

ROUND 1

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The presumed No. 1 pick, Williams would enter a favorable situation for a rookie QB. Chicago has a solid pass-catching trio in DJ Moore, Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen, and the offensive line has two reliable tackles in Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones. Williams displays all the traits you want in a franchise quarterback, and he truly excels outside of structure -- he had a 31-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio outside the pocket over three years in college. Easy pick.