SAN ANTONIO -- Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo took exception to a fourth-quarter foul by San Antonio's Chris Paul that left the Bucks star on the floor during the Bucks' 144-118 loss to the Spurs on Friday night.

With 3:46 remaining and the Bucks trailing 131-111, Antetokounmpo caught a bounce pass from Taurean Prince and spun toward the basket as Paul, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell attempted to defend. Antetokounmpo spun between Sochan and Paul, who appeared to shove Antetokounmpo to the court.

Antetokounmpo landed on his right hip and back and immediately said something to Paul while pointing at him. Teammate Gary Trent Jr. helped Antetokounmpo up after the play and Sochan walked over to step between Antetokounmpo and Paul. Khris Middleton and Victor Wembanyama pulled Sochan away just as Stephon Castle approached to diffuse the situation.

Paul was called for a foul on the play, and after a review, it was ruled a common foul.

Antetokounmpo's frustration lingered after the game. He waited several seconds near half court for Paul after the final buzzer. The two exchanged words briefly as Paul waited to conduct a postgame on-court interview.

"People that know me, they don't try me," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. "If you try me, it's a different side. If you try me, you're gonna get that different side of me."

Antetokounmpo initially said "nothing" happened, calling it "a physical play," before adding, "I don't know if I was tripped or I was pushed." Then he elaborated when asked why he waited for Paul after the game.

"At the end of the day, I think we're all men. We all respect one another," Antetokounmpo said. "If words cross the line, then there's got to be consequences. I really don't say much. I don't say much to start with, try to play the game the right way. If I feel like you're putting my livelihood, my career and my body in jeopardy in danger, enough is enough, brother. I have a family to feed, and what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes."

"Giannis is as levelheaded as anybody in our league," Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said. "So, if he was upset at something, I'm going to probably guess something happened."

The incident somewhat marred a competitive showdown between two of the league's top international players in Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 35 points with 14 rebounds and 6 assists. It was Antetokounmpo's fourth consecutive game with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the longest streak in franchise history.

Wembanyama posted his sixth career game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, tying the second most such games in the past 20 seasons.

The Spurs made a franchise-record 24 3-pointers, with Wembanyama connecting on 5 of 11.