Editor's note: Yates updated his projections at Nos. 29 and 30 at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

It's finally draft day! The first round of the 2024 NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC, and I can't wait to see where the top prospects land. Which signal-caller will the Washington Commanders select at No. 2? Will any of the other teams with high picks trade back with a QB-needy franchise? When will the first defensive player come off the board? And who will get one of these elite pass-catchers?

Putting together a final mock draft is tough. There are a lot of smokescreens this late in the game, and surprises typically start early in Round 1. Remember when the Texans traded up to No. 3 last year and shook everything up? Well, something unexpected could change the whole board again Thursday -- it's part of the reason we all love the draft. But after months of studying this talented class and calling sources around the league, I have one final mock draft to project the 32 first-round picks.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This pick has seemed like a formality since the moment Chicago agreed to trade Justin Fields to the Steelers -- and perhaps even further back than that. Williams is an electric talent who extends and creates plays with the best of them, and he would walk into an excellent situation in Chicago with an offense ready for liftoff.