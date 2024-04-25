        <
          2024 NFL mock draft: Yates predicts 32 first-round picks

          When will Rome Odunze, Caleb Williams, Dallas Turner and Cooper DeJean be selected? ESPN Illustration
          • Field Yates, ESPN InsiderApr 25, 2024, 05:15 PM
              Field Yates is a fantasy football expert and NFL draft analyst for ESPN.
          Editor's note: Yates updated his projections at Nos. 29 and 30 at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

          It's finally draft day! The first round of the 2024 NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC, and I can't wait to see where the top prospects land. Which signal-caller will the Washington Commanders select at No. 2? Will any of the other teams with high picks trade back with a QB-needy franchise? When will the first defensive player come off the board? And who will get one of these elite pass-catchers?

          Putting together a final mock draft is tough. There are a lot of smokescreens this late in the game, and surprises typically start early in Round 1. Remember when the Texans traded up to No. 3 last year and shook everything up? Well, something unexpected could change the whole board again Thursday -- it's part of the reason we all love the draft. But after months of studying this talented class and calling sources around the league, I have one final mock draft to project the 32 first-round picks.

          More from ESPN+:
          Yates' top 200 rankings | Kiper's predictions
          Miller's final mock | Reid's final mock

          1. Chicago Bears (via CAR)

          Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          This pick has seemed like a formality since the moment Chicago agreed to trade Justin Fields to the Steelers -- and perhaps even further back than that. Williams is an electric talent who extends and creates plays with the best of them, and he would walk into an excellent situation in Chicago with an offense ready for liftoff.

          2. Washington Commanders