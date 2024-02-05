Open Extended Reactions

I've had a few days to reflect on how the Senior Bowl shook up the top of the 2024 NFL draft, so it seems like a perfect opportunity to restack the top 64 picks with a brand-new two-round mock draft.

My bud Jordan Reid and I broke down all of the top risers and standouts during three days of practice sessions last week, but how many of those Senior Bowl participants are projected to go on Day 1? What about in the early parts of Day 2? I ended up with 20-plus Senior Bowl prospects here, including one standout in the top 10 picks.

To be clear, there's still a lot of time for changes. The combine later this month will shuffle draft boards, just as NFL free agency next month will change up each team's specific needs. And we don't even know the complete draft order yet; the top 30 picks of Round 1 are set, but the final two are based on my personal pick to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Let's get into it. Here are my first- and second-round projections for April's draft, including landing spots for the Senior Bowl's top risers.

Jump to:

Round 1 | Round 2

ROUND 1