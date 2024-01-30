Open Extended Reactions

It's Senior Bowl week, and some of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class are in Mobile, Alabama. Players are split into two teams, competing head-to-head over three days of practice sessions, starting Tuesday. The annual invite-only event was reserved for seniors and graduated juniors in the past, but a rule change has now opened it up to underclassmen who have declared for the draft. Potential first-rounders such as Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Laiatu Latu, Quinyon Mitchell, Kamren Kinchens and Xavier Legette are all trying to stand out from the bunch.

Practices are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, and you can check out coverage of practice on Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App, and then 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN App. (The game is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.)

NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates are here with the latest from inside Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama. They're breaking down all the action as it unfolds, including the day's biggest risers, analysis on how top prospects are performing, which sleepers are dominating, what polarizing prospects still need to show and what they're hearing from scouts, coaches and execs on the ground in Alabama.

Top risers, standouts, buzz and notes from Tuesday's Senior Bowl practices

